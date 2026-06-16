Iran Begin World Cup Campaign Amid Diaspora Protests in LA

Iran launched their World Cup campaign in Los Angeles amid protests by Iranian-Americans, highlighting deep divisions over Tehran's government even as Team Melli drew passionate support from fans in the stands.

IMAGE: Protesters with Iran flags and banners of Iranian political activist Reza Pahlavi outside the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US on Monday. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Iran kicked off their World Cup in Los Angeles on Monday in front of a crowd that consisted of both fans cheering them on and Iranian Americans waving symbols of protest against the Tehran government.

Key Points Iran began their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Monday.

Iran are playing on US soil barely 24 hours after a peace deal was announced to end the war that began when the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Around 300 to 500 protesters gathered outside the stadium, waving anti-Iranian government signs and flags.

While some booed the Iranian national anthem and celebrated the first goal scored by New Zealand.

The run-up to the match has been one of extraordinary drama off the pitch, with the team playing on US soil barely 24 hours after a peace deal was announced to end the war that began when the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

The footballers had flown into the US on Sunday from their training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

In Los Angeles - home to the biggest Iranian community outside Iran, many of whom fled the country after the Islamic Revolution - Iranian American soccer fans say they have been left torn between excitement at seeing the team on the world's biggest stage, anger at Tehran's crackdown on protesters and concern about Washington's bombing campaign.

Around 300 to 500 protesters gathered outside the stadium, waving anti-Iranian government signs and flags. They said they did not want to attend the match as it would imply support for Tehran.

Others went into the game but took with them symbols of protest, including the pre-revolutionary Iran flag, which is the same colours as the current official flag but has a different lion-and-sun motif.

Iran had threatened to halt matches if unofficial flags were brought in or slogans chanted, but the game on Monday proceeded as planned.

When asked about the matter, world soccer's governing body FIFA has previously pointed to rules that prohibit flags or apparel of a political nature.

But it has not commented specifically on what its approach would be to the Iranian pre-revolutionary flag and did not immediately comment on Monday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was present at the match.

Reuters saw numerous people carrying the lion-and-sun flag or wearing t-shirts with the symbol passing through security without any issue on Monday. Dozens waved the flag from their seats.

Three people in the stands wearing white t-shirts emblazoned with the lion-and-sun motif said they had decided to wear them despite the warnings.

"This team is not the team of the people of Iran," said one of the three, Farhad Jafargad. He and others said they were planning to cheer on New Zealand.

'LET GO OF POLITICS'

IMAGE: A protester wears an Iran themed mask outside the stadium. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Other fans wrapped themselves in the official flag and complained that they had been heckled by the protesters. Some said they wanted to focus on their team -- affectionately known as Team Melli -- and forget the politics.

"I'm here to support Iran. We're going to win this game," said 57-year-old Mehdi Jafari, wearing an Iran soccer shirt, going into the stadium ahead of the match.

"We're very proud of our country. We're here to support Iran. I think we should all let go of the politics and just go in and cheer on the Team Melli."

While some booed the Iranian national anthem and celebrated the first goal scored by New Zealand, a majority in the stadium were cheering on Iran and erupted when they equalised.

Iran's participation in the tournament has been beset by controversy against the backdrop of the war. That followed nationwide protests in January inside Iran in which thousands were killed in a government crackdown.

In recent weeks, the soccer team changed their base from Arizona to Mexico, while their federation complained that not all their staff received US visas and that tickets allocated to supporters had been withdrawn.