Injury-riddled Brazil face Morocco test in World Cup opener

Carlos Ancelotti's Brazil commence their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against plucky Morocco, who come into the mega event on the back of some pre-tournament turbulence.

IMAGE: Vinicius Jr at training. Brazil have endured three turbulent years, four managers and a series of disappointments. Photograph: Caean Couto/Reuters

Brazil begin their latest hunt for a long-awaited sixth World Cup crown on Saturday with little room for a gentle landing, facing up-and-coming Morocco in a Group C opener that will test the side's ability to cope with a lengthy injury list.

The record five-time winners arrive in North America under Carlo Ancelotti, whose World Cup debut as a coach comes a little over a year after he left Real Madrid following a glittering haul of European titles to take on one of football's most demanding rescue missions.

Brazil have endured three turbulent years, four managers and a series of disappointments, while Neymar's long decline from untouchable talisman to fitness gamble has added uncertainty.

Where other leading contenders get a chance to ease their players into the tournament against more modest opposition, Brazil start against what is expected to be their sternest Group C test.

MOROCCO ARRIVE WITH TURBULENCE

Morocco were the great disruptors of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, knocking out Spain and Portugal before losing to France in the semi-finals. Built around a generation of players shaped in the academies and leagues of Spain and France, they return with enough quality to make Brazil's opening night uncomfortable.

However, they also arrive with turbulence of their own.

Morocco began 2026 by losing the Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal on home soil, only to be later awarded the title in a controversial punishment for their rivals' walking off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded against them.

Weeks later, long-serving coach Walid Regragui quit three months before the World Cup and was replaced by Belgian-born Mohamed Ouahbi, promoted from the youth set-up after guiding Morocco to the under-20 World Cup title in Chile last year.

INJURY DISRUPTIONS

Injuries have added to the disruption, with Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli cut from the 26-man squad after being hurt in Morocco's final friendly against Norway on Sunday.

Brazil, however, have suffered their own medical avalanche.

Ancelotti has lost Rodrygo, Estevao, Eder Militao and Wesley, all potential starters, while Neymar has been ruled out of the Morocco match as he continues to recover from a calf injury. When he may return, and in what condition, remains uncertain.

Brazil still boast a formidable centre back pairing in Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes, but Ancelotti must improvise at right back after losing Wesley and versatile Militao.

Danilo and Ibanez are competing for the role, with midfielder Ederson also an option.

Further forward, Ancelotti will lean heavily on Vinicius Jr, whom he helped develop at Real Madrid into one of the game's most devastating attackers.

Brazil never slip quietly into a World Cup, but expectations are unusually restrained. Morocco will test whether Ancelotti's club alchemy can travel — and whether Qatar's great fairytale has a sequel.