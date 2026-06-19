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'I Hope to See Many More Singhs at World Cup': Sarpreet Inspires Next Gen

June 19, 2026 11:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh, the first Sikh footballer to play at a FIFA World Cup, hopes his historic appearance will inspire more players of Indian and South Asian heritage to reach football's biggest stage.

New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh shoots at goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Iran at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US on Thursday

IMAGE: New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh shoots at goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Iran at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US on Thursday. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh hopes his appearance at the World Cup can pave the way for other players of South Asian heritage to reach the game's biggest stage.

 

The 27-year-old became the first Sikh to play at a World Cup when he took the field in New Zealand's 2-2 draw with Iran in Los Angeles in their opener.

“It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my people, my family, my community," he told reporters at the team's hotel in San Diego, California on Thursday.

“I’m very happy to be the first, and pave the way for the rest of them coming through. I hope to see many more Singhs and Sikhs and Punjabi footballers coming through, and Indian heritage footballers."

India have never played at a World Cup, though they qualified for the 1950 tournament in Brazil when other Asian nations withdrew from qualifying. India ended up pulling out of the tournament due to financial concerns.

Several players with Indian heritage are representing other nations at the finals in North America, including Australia forward Nishan Velupillay, whose mother has southern Indian roots, and Qatar winger Tahsin Jamshid.

Singh said he had noticed people supporting him when New Zealand played at a tournament in India several years ago.

"I always know I’m representing them, as well as New Zealand, so I always try and do my best,” he said.

New Zealand will bid for their first World Cup win against Egypt in their second Group G match on Sunday in Vancouver.

Source: REUTERS
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