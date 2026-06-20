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World Cup, Goals and a Baby Boy: Memorable Week for Norway's Ostigard

June 20, 2026 23:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Norway defender Leo Ostigard has become a father during the FIFA World Cup, witnessing the birth of his first child over FaceTime before rejoining teammates ahead of Norway's crucial Group I clash with Senegal.

Norway's Leo Ostigard celebrates scoring their third goal in their World Cup opener against Iraq at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on June 16 

IMAGE: Norway's Leo Ostigard celebrates scoring their third goal in their World Cup opener against Iraq at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on June 16. Photograph: Winslow Townson/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Days after scoring in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq, Norway defender Leo Ostigard has become a father, following the birth of his first child over FaceTime as he continues his World Cup campaign with the squad.

 

Ostigard, who has been receiving parenting tips from teammate Erling Haaland, provided long-distance support to his partner Aurora Eidmann as she gave birth to their son on Friday.

Key Points

  • The 26-year-old described the experience as the greatest moment of his life.
  • Ostigard witnessed the birth of his first child via FaceTime as partner Aurora Eidmann gave birth on Friday.
  • Norway teammates, including Haaland and Sander Berge, celebrated the news by surprising him at his hotel room.
  • Norway face Senegal in a crucial Group I clash on Monday.

"I'm completely exhausted myself, it was absolutely amazing. She did so well, there wasn't much I could say, I just had to help her work and get him out. I'm proud, amazing," the 26-year-old said in a video published by the Norwegian FA on its social media channels.

"When I saw him for the first time, I was blown away. It's absolutely insane. I'm so happy and proud. It's definitely the greatest thing I've ever experienced," he told reporters.

Ostigard told reporters that shortly after his son was born, the family's peace was broken by a knock on his hotel room door.

"Four lads came jumping into the room. It was probably Sander (Berge), Erling (Haaland) and Joergen (Strand Larsen)," Ostigard said.

Norway play Senegal in Group I at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Monday.

"I think it makes me a little more relaxed, that everything has gone well, because you never know. Now it's just joy and I'm very happy that things are good, and that my boy is out," Ostigard said.

Source: REUTERS
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