HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Argentina's title defence faces first test against fearless Algeria

Argentina's title defence faces first test against fearless Algeria

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 00:43 IST

x

Argentina start their bid for back-to-back World Cups on Tuesday with a side full of familiar faces from Qatar 2022, facing an Algerian team buoyed by warm-up wins and featuring a 20-year-old rising star nicknamed after Diego Maradona.

Argentina's Lionel Messi during training at Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas, US

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi during training at Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas, US. Photograph: Kylie Graham/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points

  • Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence against Algeria in Group J.
  • Lionel Messi is set to make a record sixth World Cup appearance at the age of 38.
  • No team ranked No. 1 at the start of a World Cup has gone on to win the tournament.
  • Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is fit again after recovering from a finger fracture.

The reigning champions are looking to defy the statistics after climbing last week to the top of FIFA's rankings for the first time since July 2025, as no team holding that position at the start of the tournament has gone on to lift the trophy.

When they line up in Kansas City, all eyes will be on 38-year-old captain Lionel Messi, playing in a record sixth World Cup.

 

"I'm happy, savouring every moment and excited as ever," he said last week.

Still, coach Lionel Scaloni has concerns after left back Nicolas Tagliafico suffered a muscle injury in their 2-0 win over Honduras on June 6, forcing centre-back Facundo Medina to fill in during last week's 3-0 victory over Iceland.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, recovered from a finger fracture suffered during the warm-up for Aston Villa's Europa League final win and is expected to be in the starting lineup.

If Tagliafico is fit, Argentina's starting team would likely feature 11 players from the 2022 squad, with Scaloni relying on their experience as they seek to become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to win two consecutive men's World Cups.

The background, however, includes a shock defeat by Saudi Arabia in their opening match four years ago - an upset Algeria will be eager to replicate.

'MAZADONA' FACES ARGENTINA

With Argentina clear favourites to top Group J, a strong performance against them would be key for Algeria as they battle Austria and Jordan to reach the round of 32.

The African side boast a four-match unbeaten run that included a draw against twice world champions Uruguay and a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands. They recently extended coach Vladimir Petkovic's contract until 2028.

Forwards Anis Hadj Moussa and Amine Gouiri combined for four goals in their last two games, including a 4-0 thrashing of Bolivia in a friendly.

Offensive midfielder Ibrahim Maza, nicknamed "Mazadona" at his club Bayer Leverkusen, voiced confidence that his team will be able to "beat Messi".

Argentina, who last lost in September 2025 to Ecuador and are on a seven-match winning streak, have other plans.

"Opponents will find it very hard to face Argentina, because this is a very strong, very united group," Messi said. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

How India crushed Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener
How India crushed Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener
Deepti redeems herself as India outclass Pakistan
Deepti redeems herself as India outclass Pakistan
FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe Aims To Silence Critics
FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe Aims To Silence Critics
Neeraj's Return Headlines CWG squad announcement
Neeraj's Return Headlines CWG squad announcement
'They're expressing their happiness a little violently'
'They're expressing their happiness a little violently'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit0:49

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO