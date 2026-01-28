HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2026 Aus Open: Two sets down, Djokovic saved by Musetti injury

January 28, 2026 13:06 IST

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Italy's Lorenzo Musetti applauds the fans and walks off the court after retiring from his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Novak Djokovic's quest for a record Grand Slam title continued in dramatic circumstances after fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti quit their Australian Open quarter-final match with an injury after taking a two-set lead at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Key Points

  • Djokovic survives huge scare, advancing after Musetti retired despite leading by two sets. 
  • Italian dominated early, taking a 6-4, 6-3 lead before a thigh injury forced him out. 
  • Serb keeps 25th Slam dream alive, reaches semis with record 103rd Aussie win.  
 

Musetti's retirement when leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 meant Djokovic pulled off a great escape at his most successful hunting ground, with the 10-times champion's bid for a standalone 25th major to break the tie with Margaret Court still alive.

Djokovic into Aus Open semis

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

The 38-year-old Serb returned to action after an extended break following fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik's walkover on Sunday, and his freshness showed during a sharp start where he brought plenty of variety and grabbed an early break.

But some loose points thereafter allowed Musetti to level at 2-2 and the Italian then surged past Djokovic for the first time in the contest with an overhead shot before comfortably wrapping up the opening set on serve.

Some fiery winners from both flanks helped Musetti break in the opening game of the next set, and though the 23-year-old let the advantage slip immediately, he edged in front again and soon doubled his lead in the match to leave Djokovic on the ropes.

Djokovic’s great escape

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic in action. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Djokovic soldiered on following treatment for a foot blister and went 2-1 up with a break in the third, when it was Musetti's turn to call the trainer to the court for what appeared like a right thigh issue.

Musetti looked to manage the problem and play on but he was far from 100 per cent and threw in the towel to gasps from the crowd on Rod Laver Arena, handing Djokovic his 103rd match win at the tournament to eclipse Roger Federer's mark.

Djokovic next faces the winner of the quarter-final between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
