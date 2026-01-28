HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 2026 AO: Why Musetti couldn't continue despite dominating Djokovic

2026 AO: Why Musetti couldn't continue despite dominating Djokovic

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2026 16:04 IST

x

Lorenzo Musetti

IMAGE: Lorenzo Musetti retires from his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

A distraught Lorenzo Musetti was struggling to comprehend how injury robbed him of victory against Novak Djokovic and a place in the Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.

The Italian fifth seed outclassed the 24-time Grand Slam champion for two sets at Rod Laver Arena, leading 6-4, 6-3 but was then struck by an upper leg injury.

He was 3-1 down in the third set when he quit having had the trainer on court shortly before.

 

Djokovic, who himself had issues with blistered feet, admitted afterwards he was "on his way home" until Musetti's bad luck and wished the Italian a quick recovery.

‘I have no words’

For Musetti though it was a heart-breaking end to another Grand Slam challenge after being forced to retire injured in last year's French Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz.

"We have done all the exams and tests before starting the season to see and to try and prevent these kind of injuries, and then they say nothing came out," he told reporters.

"So I honestly have no words to describe how I'm feeling right now and how tough is for me this injury in this moment.

"Honestly, I never imagined the feeling of leading two sets to zero against Novak and playing like that and have the lead of the match like that and be forced to retire is something that I will never imagine. Of course, it's really painful."

Musetti said he had felt the injury throughout the second set but had managed to soldier on, but after sitting down at the end of that set the pain had increased.

"When I was going with the forehand on the open stance, I was feeling that I could not come back to the middle and then I could not really play," he said.

While he said he still needed to have the injury assessed he felt it was an adductor muscle.

"I feel personally that I know my body, and I feel personally that I'm kind of secure that this is a tear," he said. "I'm going to have to check for sure better and try to see and to clear out what it is.

"Also to try to think about a process of rehabilitation and, you know, recovery."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two sets down, Djokovic saved by Musetti injury
Two sets down, Djokovic saved by Musetti injury
Pegula smashes past Anisimova, breaks semi-final jinx
Pegula smashes past Anisimova, breaks semi-final jinx
'Are we animals in a zoo?' Swiatek rages at AO
'Are we animals in a zoo?' Swiatek rages at AO
Alcaraz advances to first Australian Open semi-final
Alcaraz advances to first Australian Open semi-final
Coco Gauff questions privacy after racket smash leak
Coco Gauff questions privacy after racket smash leak

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule Break Down In Baramati0:33

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule...

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

Malaika Arora spotted at the airport in a bossy look0:48

Malaika Arora spotted at the airport in a bossy look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO