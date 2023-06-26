News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 2023 Club World Cup: Jeddah named host city

2023 Club World Cup: Jeddah named host city

June 26, 2023 23:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: FIFA confirmed that this year’s Club World Cup will be held in Jeddah. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

The 2023 Club World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Monday.

The decision was made following a FIFA delegation visit to Jeddah last week to assess ongoing preparations for the tournament.

"We are delighted that Jeddah, with its state-of-the-art facilities and reputation for hosting major international sports events, has been selected as host city for the FIFA Club World Cup," President of SAFF Yasser Al Misehal said.

 

The tournament, which will be played from Dec. 12-22, will be held in Saudi Arabia for the first time, as previously announced in February.

The 2023 edition of the Club World Cup will be the last of current format -- an annual competition with seven teams -- which will be discontinued before its expansion to a 32-team event to first be held in 2025 in the United States.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Cabin Crew Offers 'All Time Crush' Chocs
Cabin Crew Offers 'All Time Crush' Chocs
SAFF: Goal machine Chhetri leads India to semis
SAFF: Goal machine Chhetri leads India to semis
City's treble-winning hero heads to Barcelona!
City's treble-winning hero heads to Barcelona!
Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured
Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured
No threat to Putin's position despite revolt: Diplomat
No threat to Putin's position despite revolt: Diplomat
No plan to overthrow power in Russia: Wagner chief
No plan to overthrow power in Russia: Wagner chief
CWC Qualifier: Williams blitzkrieg guides Zimbabwe
CWC Qualifier: Williams blitzkrieg guides Zimbabwe

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Barca sign Gundogan on free transfer

Barca sign Gundogan on free transfer

India won't let up against Kuwait: Chhangte

India won't let up against Kuwait: Chhangte

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances