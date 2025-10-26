HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
20 gold, 20 silver... India dominate SAAF C'ships

20 gold, 20 silver... India dominate SAAF C'ships

Source: PTI
October 26, 2025 22:40 IST

India SAAF

IMAGE: India's Ruchit Mori and Karna Bag secured gold and bronze respectively in the 400m hurdles event at the SAAF Senior Championships, in Ranchi, on Sunday. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Sri Lanka's star javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage lived up to the expectations as he easily won gold with a meet record effort even as India topped the final medal table in the SAAF Senior Championships, in Ranchi, on Sunday.

India and Sri Lanka shared the spoils with eight gold each on the third and concluding day at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

Fielding a second-string team, India ended the championships on top with 58 medals (20 gold, 20 silver, 18 bronze). Sri Lanka finished second with 40 medals (16 gold, 14 silver, 10 bronze).

The championships ended on a pulsating note with the Indian women's 4x400m relay quartet picking up the gold in the last event with the last-leg runner Neeru Pathak overtaking her Sri Lankan rival at the final stretch after the home team was trailing Sri Lanka for most part of the race.

The 22-year-old Pathirage, who had finished seventh in the World Championships in September, dominated the four-man field with his third-round throw of 84.29m to clinch the gold and better the previous meet record of 75.37m set in the 1998 edition in Colombo.

Pathirage, who had finished third in the NC Classic javelin competition hosted and won by India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in July, has a personal best of 86.50m.

Compatriot Sumedha Ranasinghe took the silver with an effort of 81.62m while India's Uttam Patil got the bronze with 76.30m.

"It was my final event of the season and it went well with the gold in my pocket. I am hoping to improve further in the next season," Pathirage said after the event.

Sri Lanka's Mohammad Yamick ended with sprint double as she won the 200m gold with a time of 23.58 seconds, adding to the 100m top spot she had secured on the opening day on Friday.

India's Sakshi Chavan (23.91 seconds) and Neeru Pathak (245.06 seconds) took the 200m silver and bronze respectively.

The SAAF Senior Championships have made a return after 17 years, the last edition being held in Kochi in 2008.

 

India had also topped the table in 2008 with 57 medals -- 24 gold, 19 silver, 14 bronze, while Sri Lanka had accumulated 7 gold, 9 silver, 15 bronze.

Results (Men):

Javelin: 1. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) 84.29m; 2. Sumedha Ranasinghe (Sri Lanka) 81.62m; 3. Uttam Patil (India) 76.30m.

400m hurdles: 1. Ruchit Mori (India) 50.10s; 2. Kuda Liyanage Ayomal (Sri Lanka) 50.29s; 3. Karna Bag (India) 51.06s.

Long Jump: 1. Mohd Sazid (India) 7.68m; 2. Wismitha Kumar (Sri Lanka) 7.56m; 3. Sarun Payasingh (India) 7.52m.

800m: 1. D. M. Harsha Karuna (Sri Lanka) 1:51.96s; 2. Som Bahadur Kumal (Nepal) 1:52.03s; 3. Mogali Venkatram (India) 1 :52.37s.

10,000m: 1. Abhishek (India) 30:29.46s; 2. Rajan Rokaya (Nepal) 30:39.15s; 3. Prince Kumar (India) 31:17.37s.

Hammer Throw: 1. Damneet Singh (India) 66.99m; 2. Ashish Jakhar (India) 64.68m; 3. K K Damith (Sri Lanka) 46.55m.

200m: 1. Sandeep Singh (India) 21.23s; 2. Rajamuni Indusara (Sri Lanka) 21.42s; 3. Prathik Maharana (India) 21.44s.

4x400m relay: 1. Sri Lanka 3:05.12s; 2. India 3:05.38s; 3. Bangladesh 3:15.00s.

Women:

Javelin Throw: 1. Hatarabage Leka (Sri Lanka) 60.14m; 2. Karishma Sanil (India) 55.06m; 3. Deepika (India) 54.87m.

400m hurdles: 1. K.H. Arachchige Dasun (Sri Lanka) 58.66s; 2. Loku Geeganage Aral (Sri Lanka) 59.24s; 3. Olimba Stefii (India) 1:00:21s.

800m: 1. Amandeep Kaur (India) 2:04.66s; 2. Kodithuwakku Takshi (Sri Lanka) 2:06.51s; 3. Thota Sankeertana (India) 2:07.09s.

High jump: 1. Reet Rathor (India) 1.76m; 2. Gamage Ranindi (Sri Lanka) 1.74m; 3. B Supriya (India) 1.74m.

Long Jump: 1. Herath Mudiyans (Sri Lanka) 6.23m; 2. Mubassina Mohammed (India) 6.07m; 3. Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi (India) 6.02m.

10,000m: 1. W.A. Methmi Rasa (Sri Lanka) 34:39.95s; 2. Ravina Gayakwad (India) 34:45.47s; 3. Santoshi Shrestha (Nepal) 34:47.77s.

200m: 1. Mohammad Yamick (Sri Lanka) 23.58s; 2. Sakshi Chavan (India) 23.91s; 3. Neeru Pathak (India) 24.06s.

4x400m relay: 1. India 3:34. 70s; 2. Sri Lanka 3:35.71s; 3. Bangladesh 3:55.63s.

