Shaina Manimuthu Wins Bronze at Dutch Junior International

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/Twitter

Shaina, the U15 girls' champion at the Badminton Asia Championships, saw her impressive run end in the semifinals, where she went down to China's Yi Qing Yin 17-21, 8-21 in 35 minutes.

En route to the semifinals, Shaina registered notable victories over the third and 13th seeds, underlining her growing potential and consistency on the global stage.