Shaina Manimuthu Wins Bronze at Dutch Junior International

Shaina Manimuthu Wins Bronze at Dutch Junior International

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
1 Minute Read
March 01, 2026 20:21 IST

Rising Indian badminton star Shaina Manimuthu secured a bronze medal at the Dutch Junior International, demonstrating her growing potential on the international stage.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • Shaina Manimuthu won a bronze medal at the prestigious Dutch Junior International badminton tournament.
  • Manimuthu's impressive run included victories over the third and 13th seeds, showcasing her potential.
  • She lost in the semifinals to China's Yi Qing Yin, ending her quest for gold.
  • This bronze medal highlights India's growing strength in junior badminton on the global stage.

India's rising shuttler Shaina Manimuthu secured a bronze medal at the Dutch Junior International.

Shaina, the U15 girls' champion at the Badminton Asia Championships, saw her impressive run end in the semifinals, where she went down to China's Yi Qing Yin 17-21, 8-21 in 35 minutes.

 

En route to the semifinals, Shaina registered notable victories over the third and 13th seeds, underlining her growing potential and consistency on the global stage.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
