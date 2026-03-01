Gukesh Held to Draw, Van Foreest Takes Lead at Prague Chess Festival

World champion D Gukesh drew with David Navara while Jorden van Foreest surged into the lead at the Prague International Chess Festival, showcasing intense competition and strategic gameplay.

Photograph: Photograph: Kind Courtesy D Gukesh/X

Key Points D Gukesh draws with David Navara in the fourth round of the Prague International Chess Festival.

Jorden van Foreest takes the lead in the Prague Chess Festival with his third victory.

Defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram loses to Vincent Keymer.

Divya Deshmukh draws in the challengers section of the Prague International Chess Festival.

Van Foreest's tenacious play and Yakubboev's positional error led to the Dutchman's victory.

World champion D Gukesh's hunt for his first victory continued as he was held to a draw by David Navara of Czech Republic in the fourth round of the Prague International Chess Festival here.

On a day when Jorden van Foreest of Holland nosed ahead of the field with his third victory in four games, defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram went down fighting against Vincent Keymer of Germany.

Van Foreest defeated Nodirbek Yakubboev of Uzbekistan while the other two games in the 10-player round-robin tournament ended in draws.

American Hans Moke Niemann drew with Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran and David Anton Guijarro got the same result against Nodirbek Yakubboev of Uzbekistan.

With five rounds still to come and the event knocking on the doors of crossing the half-way barrier, van Foreest, on three points, is now followed by Abdusattorov and Navara, who in turn are a half point ahead of Yakubboev, Keymer and Guijarro.

The remaining four participants -- Chithambaram, Gukesh, Niemann and Maghsoodloo -- are all tied on the seventh spot on 1.5 points apiece.

Key Moments from the Games

Navara may be past his prime but, having played chess at a high level in the past, has helped him a great deal here.

The Czech number one had to defend a difficult position against Gukesh out of a Ruy Lopez Berlin but he denied the world champion any decisive advantage.

The end result was a level rook and pawns endgame wherein Gukesh had to split the point when bare kings remained on board after 72 moves.

Chithamabaram's choice of sticking to the Philidor defense came as a surprise to Keymer who seized the initiative early with a king side attack.

The Indian lost a pawn in the tactical melee and then lost a Bishop without much counter play in this nearly one-sided encounter.

Van Foreest has been in great form recently and followed up with his victory over Gukesh by scalping for Yakubboev. The Dutchman was tenacious in a difficult middle game and hung in with his black pieces as white tried to penetrate with his heavy pieces and in the end was rewarded as Yakubboev blew his position away.

Challengers Section Update

Meanwhile, in the challengers section being organised simultaneously, world women's cup winner Divya Deshmukh drew with sole leader Vanclav Finek of Czech Republic while the other Indian Surya Shekhar Gnaguly signed peace with Stepn Herbek of the host country.

Divya is on 1.5 points in the event and Ganguly has one point from his four outings in the tournament that is being led by Finek on 3 points.

Results round 4: Nodirbek Yakubboaev (UZB, 2) lost to Jorden van Foreest (NED, 3;) D Gukesh (IND, 1.5) drew with David Navara (CZE, 2.5); David Anton Guijarro (ESP, 1.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB, 2.5); Vincent Keymer (GER, 2) beat Aravindh Chithamabaram (IND, 1.5); Hans Moke Niemann (USA, 1.5) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (IRI, 1.5).

Challengers: Daniil Yuffa (ESP, 1.5) beat Jiner Zhu (CHN, 1); Benjamin Gledura (HUN, 1.5) beat Joans Buhl Bjerre (DEN, 2); Jachym Nemec (CZE, 2.5) drew with Thomas Beerdsen (NED, 2.5); Stepn Hrbek (CZE, 2.5) drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (IND, 1); Divya Deshmukh (IND, 1.5) drew with Finek Vanclav (CZE, 3).