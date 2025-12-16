'Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians played as a family'

'The Ajitpal Singh-led 1975 team was unique. The only goal was to win the title for the country.'

IMAGE: The Indian hockey team won its first and only World Cup title on March 15, 1975 in Kuala Lumpur beating Pakistan in a thrilling final. Photograph: Hockey India/X

World Cup-winning hockey legend Victor J Philips is confident that the current Indian hockey team can end its 50-year wait for the title by keeping the passion high and playing as a unit.



India, the eight-time Olympic champions, won their only World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 defeating Pakistan 2-1 with Surjit Singh Randhawa and Ashok Kumar netting the goals.



Right winger Philips, a key member of the title-winning team led by Ajitpal Singh, still remembers how every player played with the common passion for victory.



"The Ajitpal Singh-led 1975 team was unique. The 16 players included Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and Christians, and they all played as a family...as a unit for the country. The only goal was to win the title for the country," Phillips, 75, told PTI Bhasha.



"Gurcharan Singh Bodhi was the coach, and Balbir Singh Sr., a three-time Olympic gold medallist, was the team manager. We were just following in their footsteps to bring glory. Despite losing to Argentina by one goal, our enthusiasm remained intact, and we were determined to win the final," said Philips, the younger brother of triple Olympic medallist VJ Peter.



"(On that day) we couldn't have been satisfied with anything less than victory. Even though we were friends with the Pakistani players off the field, we never let that come in our way on the field," he said.



Recalling the fervour of the Indian hockey fans, Phillips said every countryman was praying for the team's win.



"At that time, the entire country was praying for us, and we wanted to win for our countrymen. You'll be amazed with the passion and enthusiasm with which we played. We were like ambassadors of our country...we gave everything we had on the field to see the Indian flag fly high," said the bronze medallist at the 1972 Munich Olympics.



On what would be his advice to the Indian team for the World Cup, to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium in August next year, he said it is important to play as a unit and not as individuals.



"My advice is to play as a team and not as individuals...and not let your 'josh' (enthusiasm) wane. Nowadays, I see players don't talk to one another on the field, but this is very important. During our time, we used to abuse profusely if the ball slipped out of our hands," he said with a smile.



He also said the team going to the World Cup should watch the footage of the 1975 matches to draw inspiration.



"When our Tri-colour was hoisted during the award ceremony, we got goosebumps. That footage should be shown to every player going to the World Cup to demonstrate how we played and won. Every player should have the passion to win, and nothing is impossible," said Philips.



"As an Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, I would urge everyone to be prepared to give their all on the field for their country; only then will they win medals."



He said that it is important to formulate a strategy well in advance, and not just when the tournament is round the corner.

"We must understand what we need to do in the next World Cup or the next Olympics. If we don't formulate a strategy now, nothing will be achieved. This is a crucial time, where we must understand the mistakes we are making and correct them during practice," said the legendary player, who captained India in the 1978 World Cup.



Describing the 100-year journey of Indian hockey as golden, he said, "I played from 1970 to 1986, and it was a wonderful journey. We have contributed to Indian hockey and there have been many great players before us too," he said.



"We should win the World Cup and the Olympics in the future so that the next century can also be glorious," he added.