'18 years ago today...': Abhinav Bindra reflects on historic Olympic gold

Eighteen years after his historic achievement at the Beijing Olympics, Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist, reflects on his journey and continued dedication to Indian sports through his foundation.

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra with his gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/X

Key Points Abhinav Bindra celebrated 18 years since winning India's first individual Olympic gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the Beijing Olympics.

Bindra reflected on his journey, noting that the 'spaces between the peaks matter just as much' as the achievements themselves.

His illustrious career includes a 2006 World Championships gold, seven Commonwealth Games medals, and three Asian Games medals.

Post-retirement, Bindra established the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) to support grassroots athletes in India with sports science technology.

He was also awarded the Blue Cross by the ISSF and the Olympic Order by the IOC for his significant contributions to sport.

Eighteen years ago to the day, at the Beijing Olympics, Abhinav Bindra etched his name in Indian sporting history becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold at the Olympics. Bindra bagged the gold in the 10 m air rifle event with a score of 700.5. Reflecting on his history-making performance, Bindra wrote on X, '18 years ago today, I reached the biggest peak of my sporting life. Life since has taught me that the spaces between the peaks matter just as much.'

A Storied Career in Shooting

While Bindra secured 16th and fourth spot in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, Bindra solidified himself as an all-time great with the gold medal at Beijing. Bindra is also a seven-time Commonwealth Games medalist, with four golds. He is also a three-time Asian Games medalist, including a silver. He is also a 2006 World Championships gold medalist. Two medals, a gold medal in 10 m air rifle (pairs) and a silver in individual competition at the Commonwealth Games 2010 at home soil in New Delhi, also remain a high point of the legendary shooter's career. Over his two-decade-long career, Bindra won over 150 individual medals, earning recognition as one of India's greatest sports icons.

Contributions Beyond the Range

His exceptional service to the sport was further acknowledged when he was awarded the Blue Cross in 2018, the highest honour by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). Post-retirement, Bindra founded the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), a nonprofit organisation dedicated to supporting grassroots athletes in India through cutting-edge sports science technology. Through initiatives focused on high-performance training, education, and social upliftment, ABFT aims to bring global best practices to the Indian sporting landscape, ensuring a lasting impact on the country's future athletes. He also served as a vice-chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes Commission, ending his tenure earlier this year. During his time with the IOC, he became the first Indian to be honoured with the Olympic Order for his contributions to the Olympic movement.