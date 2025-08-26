HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!

17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 26, 2025 23:34 IST

x

Competing in both the junior and youth categories, the teenager produced a stunning total lift of 192kg (85kg+ 107kg).

Koyel

IMAGE: India's Koyel Bar broke the youth world record by lifting a total of 192kg as she won both the youth and junior titles in the women’s 53 kg category. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Screengrab DD Sports

Indian weightlifter Koyel Bar etched her name in history by setting two new youth world records en route to winning both the youth and junior titles in the women's 53kg event at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Competing in both the junior and youth categories, the teenager produced a stunning total lift of 192kg (85kg+ 107kg).

The 17-year-old lifter first equalled the snatch youth world record with an 85kg effort, before bettering the clean and jerk mark of 105kg by lifting 107kg

in her second attempt. With that, she also erased the existing youth world total record of 188kg.

Koyel's effort was three kilograms more than her compatriot Sneha Soren, who claimed silver in the senior category with 185kg (81kg + 104kg).

Sneha, however, finished well behind Nigeria's Omolola Didih, who smashed the Commonwealth snatch and total records with 197kg (90kg + 107kg).

In the men's 65kg division, Raja Muthupandi narrowly missed out on gold after failing in two snatch attempts.

 

His total of 296kg (128kg+168kg) left him just a kilogram short of Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin, who totalled 297kg (125kg + 172kg). Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru took bronze with 292kg (127kg + 165kg).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli thanks Pujara for 'making his job much easier'
Kohli thanks Pujara for 'making his job much easier'
Looking to reignite career, Vihari switches teams
Looking to reignite career, Vihari switches teams
BWF Worlds: Sindhu, Prannoy battle into Round 2
BWF Worlds: Sindhu, Prannoy battle into Round 2
206 players, 1 crown: Goa to host chess World Cup
206 players, 1 crown: Goa to host chess World Cup
For Pujara Batting Was Like Meditation
For Pujara Batting Was Like Meditation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 2

Srinagar's Splendid 8

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest, Biggest Ganesh Pandals Of Mumbai

VIDEOS

A breathtaking view of Kullu following heavy rainfall 3:36

A breathtaking view of Kullu following heavy rainfall

Aerial view of the stockyard of Maruti Suzuki in Gujarat0:45

Aerial view of the stockyard of Maruti Suzuki in Gujarat

201-million-year-old Jurassic-era fossil unearthed in Jaisalmer7:12

201-million-year-old Jurassic-era fossil unearthed in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV