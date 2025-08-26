17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!

Competing in both the junior and youth categories, the teenager produced a stunning total lift of 192kg (85kg+ 107kg).

IMAGE: India's Koyel Bar broke the youth world record by lifting a total of 192kg as she won both the youth and junior titles in the women’s 53 kg category . Photograph: Kind Courtesy Screengrab DD Sports

Indian weightlifter Koyel Bar etched her name in history by setting two new youth world records en route to winning both the youth and junior titles in the women's 53kg event at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old lifter first equalled the snatch youth world record with an 85kg effort, before bettering the clean and jerk mark of 105kg by lifting 107kg

Koyel's effort was three kilograms more than her compatriot Sneha Soren, who claimed silver in the senior category with 185kg (81kg + 104kg).

Sneha, however, finished well behind Nigeria's Omolola Didih, who smashed the Commonwealth snatch and total records with 197kg (90kg + 107kg).

In the men's 65kg division, Raja Muthupandi narrowly missed out on gold after failing in two snatch attempts.

His total of 296kg (128kg+168kg) left him just a kilogram short of Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin, who totalled 297kg (125kg + 172kg). Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru took bronze with 292kg (127kg + 165kg).