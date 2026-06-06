17-Year-Old vs 43-Year-Old in 2026 FIFA World Cup Face-Off

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is set to highlight an unprecedented generational divide, featuring a blend of 17-year-old prodigies and 43-year-old veterans, promising a unique tournament experience.

IMAGE: 17-year-old Gilberto Mora and 43-year-old Craig Gordon set for World Cup 2026 clash of generations. Photograph: Instagram

Key Points The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a wide generational gap, with over 25 years separating the youngest and oldest players.

Mexico's Gilberto Mora, 17, is set to be the youngest player, while Scotland's Craig Gordon, 43, will be the oldest.

Veteran stars like Cristiano Ronaldo (41) and Luka Modric (40) will participate, showcasing enduring talent.

Panama will have the oldest average squad, while Ivory Coast will field the youngest team in the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to showcase one of the widest generational divides in the tournament's history, with more than 25 years separating the youngest and oldest players named in the 48 participating nations' final squads.

Young Talent Set To Shine

According to FIFA, Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora will be the youngest player at the expanded tournament, aged just 17 years and 240 days when the competition kicks off on June 11 in North America. The teenager will not celebrate his 18th birthday until October.

Among the other teenage talents expected to attract attention are Czech Republic midfielder Hugo Sochurek, who will be 18 years and four days old at the start of the tournament, and Bayern Munich prodigy Lennart Karl, whose breakthrough campaign has earned him a place in Germany's squad.

Veteran Stars Defy Age

IMAGE: Portugal's 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

At the opposite end of the spectrum stands Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who will be 43 years and 162 days old when the World Cup begins, making him the oldest player in the competition by a considerable margin.

Veteran stars continue to defy age as they prepare for football's biggest stage. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41, while Croatia's Luka Modric and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko are also among the select group of players over 40 competing in the tournament.

The age contrast highlights the blend of emerging talent and seasoned experience that will define the first 48-team World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Squad Age Profiles Revealed

Panama arrive with the oldest squad in the tournament, while Iran and Colombia are the only other nations whose average squad age exceeds 30 years. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has opted for experience in key areas, selecting 34-year-olds Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo as he attempts to guide the five-time champions to their first World Cup title since 2002.

Scotland, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, also possesses one of the older squads in the competition.

In contrast, the Ivory Coast has assembled the youngest squad among the 48 finalists. Their youthful group includes highly rated attackers Yan Diomande, 19, and Bazoumana Toure, 20, both regarded as prospects capable of attracting interest from Europe's elite clubs.

Africa Cup of Nations holders Morocco and European champions Spain also boast relatively young squads. Spain's next generation is led by teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, who are expected to play prominent roles as the nation seeks to build on its recent continental success.