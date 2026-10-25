'Run To Inspire' Marathon Sees Record Participation In Ahmedabad

The fourth 'Run to Inspire' 10-km marathon in Ahmedabad successfully gathered 1,600 participants, including professional athletes and visually impaired runners, highlighting a growing commitment to fitness and community engagement.

Key Points The fourth 'Run to Inspire' 10-km marathon in Ahmedabad saw 1,600 participants on Sunday.

Participant numbers significantly increased from 500 in the inaugural edition to 1,600 this year, with 70 per cent being repeat runners.

The event attracted a diverse group including professional athletes, running enthusiasts, and visually impaired runners from across India.

Amipara Raj achieved the fastest time, completing the 10-km run in 32 minutes and 22 seconds.

Organised by Arvind SmartSpaces, the marathon promotes fitness, perseverance, and community engagement.

A total of 1,600 runners participated in the fourth edition of the 'Run to Inspire' 10-km marathon in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Marathon Sees Increased Participation

The number of participants increased from 500 in the inaugural edition to 1,600 this year, while 70 per cent of the runners were repeat participants, an official release said, adding those who took part included professional athletes, running enthusiasts and visually impaired runners from across India.

The marathon featured separate male and female categories across six age groups, ranging from 15-20 years to 60 years and above, it added.

"The marathon has evolved into a platform that brings people together through a shared commitment to fitness, perseverance and collective participation," the release said.

Amipara Raj recorded the fastest time, completing the 10-km run in 32 minutes and 22 seconds, the organizers said.

The marathon was organised by Arvind SmartSpaces at Arvind Uplands.

The event aims to encourage positive lifestyle choices and community participation, Arvind SmartSpaces MD and CEO Priyansh Kapoor said.