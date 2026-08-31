How A 15-Year-Old Indian Climber Conquered A Challenging Himalayan Peak

Discover how 15-year-old Ujaan Shivarama from Bengaluru defied extreme conditions to become one of the youngest Indian mountaineers to successfully summit the formidable 6,250-metre Kang Yatse II peak in Ladakh.

Key Points 15-year-old Ujaan Shivarama from Bengaluru summited Kang Yatse II, a 6,250-metre peak in Ladakh.

He is now one of the youngest Indian climbers to achieve this challenging mountaineering feat.

The expedition involved extreme weather, including -15 degree Celsius temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Only three out of 14 experienced mountaineers and 10 sherpas successfully reached the summit.

Ujaan's journey included trekking through several regions like Pensing, Sara, Markha, Hankar, and Nimaling.

Bengaluru-based 15-year-old mountaineer Ujaan Shivarama has become one of the youngest Indian climbers to summit the Kang Yatse II peak in Ladakh's Zanskar range.

Kang Yatse II stands at 6,250 metres and is located at the eastern end of the Markha Valley region in Ladakh. At just 15 years and 6 months old, Ujaan is among the youngest to summit the peak which has also been scaled by another 15-year-old, Ayush from Hyderabad, in 2024. Ayush was 15 years and 10 months old at that time.

Challenging Ascent Amidst Harsh Conditions

"Our team was of 14 experienced mountaineers and about 10 sherpas, out of which only three managed to summit. It was a gruelling climb and very harsh weather conditions in about -15 degree celsius harsh snowfall," said Ujaan in a press release. "Many teams had attempted to summit but most failed," he added.

The youngster trekked through Pensing, Sara, Markha, Hankar and Nimaling before establishing Base Camp with his team and beginning the final ascent. Around 14 climbers from India, France, the UK and the US attempted the peak.