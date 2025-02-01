15-year-old Kartik stuns golf world, makes Asian Tour history

Indian amateur Kartik Singh made history, becoming the youngest player from the subcontinent to make the cut in an Asian Tour event at the International Series India in Gurugram on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Singh carded a one-under-par 71, bringing his total to four-over at the halfway stage, comfortably inside the cut line, which fell at eight-over at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

This was Singh's second appearance in a professional tournament, having previously played just one Asian Development Tour event.

The field, featuring stars like two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau, home favourite Anirban Lahiri, and LIV Golf League's Joaquin Niemann, was one he could have only dreamed of.

Singh, ranked world No.1 in the Under-15 amateur category, credited his familiarity with the course for his strong performance.

"It feels unreal playing with Bryson, because normally I'm looking at him on TV, and here I'm playing with him in the same tournament, so it's a great experience," he said.

I knew this is my home course, so I definitely have that advantage and then I know if my game is at that level and if I play my game, I'm able to compete with the pros.

Reflecting on his round, Singh added,

The experience was very good today. I played quite well, I played one under. I was four under after 11 holes, but it's okay. I mean, I'm still happy with one under par on this course.

"Yesterday was not that good, but I'm still happy that I was able to make the cut, and hopefully I can play well this weekend.

The tournament has been affected by weather with round two only finishing on Saturday afternoon, and round three starting at 3:30pm.

Singh, who has trained at the DLF Golf Academy and received constant support from his family, remained poised beyond his years.

"My family has always supported me since I started golf. My coach, DP' has helped me with my game, and DLF Golf Academy and Callaway have also helped me with my practice," he said.

"I was practicing elsewhere the last three weeks, so I came back on Saturday. I only played this week, like the tournament week, only the normal practice round so I wasn't able to play the course beforehand but I know it so well."

A total of 10 Indians made the cut on the challenging Gary Player-designed course, with Lahiri (-1) leading the way. No other Indian was under par, with Gaganjeet Bhullar the nearest challenger at two-over.