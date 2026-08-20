15-Year-Old Delhi Teen Stuns World No 1 Magnus Carlsen

Fifteen-year-old Delhi chess prodigy Vandan Alankar Sawai stuns World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online blitz tournament.

IMAGE: Vandan Alankar Sawai beat Magnus Carlsen in an online chess match on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Key Points 15-year-old Vandan Alankar Sawai (ELO 2,288) from Delhi defeated World No. 1 Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen (2,823) in an online blitz tournament on chess.com

Vandan's parents discovered his victory by chance when his father logged into chess.com, as Vandan was reluctant to share the news.

Carlsen blundered on his 26th move, leading to his eventual resignation on the 50th move.

It was a thrilling Tuesday evening for the Delhi-based Sawais.

Their 15-year-old son, upcoming chess player Vandan Alankar Sawai (ELO rating 2,288), defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen (2,823) in an online blitz tournament in 50 moves.

It is an online tournament conducted by chess.com every Tuesday, in which many of the world's top players compete.

"My husband and I were at home when Vandan came and said he had played the tournament," says Vandan's mother Dr Madhuri Alankar Sawai.

When former banker Alankar Sawai logged into the chess.com site to see his son's score, he discovered that Vandan had defeated Carlsen in 50 moves.

"Only after my husband asked did Vandan say he had played against Carlsen and won. Vandan was reluctant to participate in the event. We forced him to play," adds Dr Madhuri.

Vandan also did not tell his coach Gurpreet Pal Singh about his game against Carlsen on that thrilling Tuesday.

"I came to know about the game from Vandan's father the next day. The boy is bit reserved and will answer in a precise manner," Gurpreet Singh tells me.

No Fear Against the World's Top Player

According to Vandan, he was not tense when he was paired against Carlsen in the second round.

"I didn't have anything to lose and everything to gain. I decided to play a comfortable game and opened with my usual pawn move e4 while playing with white pieces," says Vandan.

Carlsen's 26th-Move Blunder

With Carlsen replying with the e5 pawn move, the game went into the Giuoco Piano variation. The game remained even until move 26. On that move, Carlsen's King came under attack from Vandan's white bishop.

Instead of capturing the bishop, the former world champion and world's highest-rated player blundered a piece by moving his King.

"I was shocked when he blundered," says Vandan.

After that, the game meandered with both players exchanging their pieces, and on his 50th move, Carlsen decided to resign.

Three Wins Before Calling It a Day

Playing two more rounds, Vandan, feeling tired, decided to exit the event at the end of the fourth round with three wins and one loss.

Asked whether he had told his friends at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi, about his win, Vandan says some believed him and some did not.

IM Title the Immediate Target

Looking ahead, Vandan says his current aim is to become an International Master and advance after addressing some of the weaknesses in his game.

However, he is not looking at chess as a full-time career.

"I am not sure whether chess will be my full time profession in the future as at this age players have become GMs. Perhaps I will look at history and somewhat towards political science," Vandan remarks.

A class topper, Vandan manages his studies and chess. The boy likes to read war-related books and is not into fiction or movies.

From Puzzles to Competitive Chess

His mother says that even as a child, Vandan was interested in solving puzzles that challenged his brain.

"In my younger days, I played chess with my brother. So, I taught Vandan the game. He picked it up fast and started solving puzzles like mate in one/two moves," says Dr Madhuri.

"We put him under Coach Gurpreet about seven years ago as a dedicated person is needed to nurture the talent further," adds Dr Madhuri.

"Like all other young kids, he too is an aggressive player," says Gurpreet, a former National Junior Champion. "He is a person of few words. He is not shy, but reserved."

A Week of Double Delight for the Coach

For Gurpreet Singh, it is a week of double delight.

Another student, 17-year-old IM Apoorv Kamble (2,441), secured the third position at the Asian Junior Rapid Chess Championship in Mumbai.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com