Jensi Kanabar's Inspiring Journey From Junagadh To WTA Chennai Open

Discover how 14-year-old tennis prodigy Jensi Kanabar, supported by her dedicated father, made a remarkable debut at the WTA 250 Chennai Open, showcasing her talent and inspiring her hometown.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 14-year-old Jensi Kanabar, despite not being on the original qualifying list, impressed at the WTA 250 Chennai Open.

Jensi, a rare left-handed player, took a set off fifth seed Weronika Falkowska (ranked 287) before losing 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Her father, Dipakbhai Kanabar, a former government schoolteacher, gave up his job to focus on Jensi's tennis career, inspired by Steffi Graf.

Dipakbhai built a strong support network for Jensi, including local coaches, experts, and support from Rohan Bopanna's team.

Jensi's hometown of Junagadh honoured her by naming a court at the Junagadh Gymkhana the 'Kumari Jensi Kanabar Tennis Court' after her U-14 Asia-Pacific Open win earlier this year.

She was not even on the original qualifying list when she travelled nearly 2,000 kilometres from Junagadh to Chennai, but 14-year-old Jensi Kanabar made sure she left an impression at the WTA 250 Chennai Open, pushing fifth seed Weronika Falkowska to three sets before going down in a spirited battle.

Jensi, who received a late wild card after India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty moved directly into the qualifying draw, made the most of an opportunity that almost did not come her way.

The rare left-handed woman tennis player from the country took the second set from the Polish player, ranked 287, and pushed her hard in the decider before eventually losing 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Jensi Kanabar's Impressive WTA Debut

There was disappointment, but little regret.

"They have more experience than us, so they can do something different. They can play fast or slow, change the situation of the match. That is something I learnt today," she said.

Jensi also found ways to trouble Falkowska, particularly in the second set, when she identified a weakness in the Pole's positioning.

Learning From The Court: Jensi's Strategic Insights

"The ball was getting stuck around her body in the second set. I tried to exploit that and got some points. But in the third set, she adjusted and I could not mix my game as well," she said.

The fightback was particularly encouraging considering the difference in experience between the two players.

Falkowska, an established professional, has spent years competing on the international circuit, while Jensi is only beginning her journey and only recently broke into top-50 in junior rankings.

The Indian teenager did not look overwhelmed by the occasion. The crowd at the SDAT Tennis Stadium took to her spirited display, cheering her on through the contest. By the end, she was also signing autographs, an experience that left her delighted.

"I am very happy with everything. Next time, I will try not to make the same mistakes and become better," she said.

The Driving Force: Dipakbhai Kanabar's Vision

Behind the teenager's fearless approach is a father who has made tennis the centre of his life.

Dipakbhai Kanabar is not a former professional player or a formally trained tennis coach.

A government schoolteacher who taught chemistry to students of Classes 11 and 12, he discovered his passion for the sport through watching tennis and eventually channelled that interest into his daughter's training.

He had decided long before Jensi was born that if he ever had a daughter, he would introduce her to tennis.

That inspiration for choosing tennis for his daughter goes back to his admiration for German great Steffi Graf.

"She has been training regularly since she was three-and-a-half years old. This is her 12th year of coaching," he said.

Sacrifice And Support: Building A Champion's Path

What makes their journey unusual is that Dipakbhai has built much of Jensi's development around a network of people willing to share their knowledge and expertise.

Junagadh may be a small town, but he insists its tennis community has been instrumental in Jensi's progress. Local players, coaches and supporters have stood by the family, while academies and experts from other parts of India have helped whenever they needed technical guidance.

He also acknowledged the support received from former Indian doubles star Rohan Bopanna and his team, besides coaches in Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh and Rajkot.

"I don't understand everything technically. Wherever I have doubts, I ask experts. There are coaches outside India too whom I have met during tournaments. They have told me that if there is anything small that Jensi needs help with, I can approach them," he said.

Jensi's practice sessions are also shared through video with people in his network, allowing coaches to watch her development and offer suggestions.

Dipakbhai, however, believes that his greatest asset is an instinctive understanding of the game.

"Tennis is tough, but it is the grace of nature. I can often anticipate what the opponent is going to do. If I watch a player for a little while, I get an idea whether he is going to hit down the T or at an angle. Sometimes I can tell Jensi what is coming even before the point starts," he said.

That instinct has been complemented by a willingness to sacrifice almost everything else for his daughter's career.

Dipakbhai eventually gave up his school and other professional commitments to concentrate on Jensi's development.

He has since taken up a government job, but says the education department and local administration have been supportive whenever he needs leave to accompany her to tournaments.

His commitment has also extended to infrastructure. He arranged two courts on a rented land during the COVID time for Jensi and other players to practise, while she spent several formative years playing at the Junagadh Gymkhana, which has one synthetic and two clay courts.

Hometown Honours: A Lasting Legacy

Her achievements have not gone unnoticed in her hometown.

After Jensi won the U-14 Asia-Pacific Open early this year, the local administration decided to honour her by naming the court where she had trained at the Junagadh Gymkhana after her.

The facility was named the 'Kumari Jensi Kanabar Tennis Court', a recognition that her father considers more precious than any financial reward.

"For me, this is bigger than money," he said.