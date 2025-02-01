14-year-old dominates National Games!

Teenage sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu continued her exploits on the pool with her fifth gold as Karnataka continued their domination in swimming with two more top podium finishes at the 38th National Games in Haldwani on Saturday.

IMAGE: Dhinidhi Desinghu had won gold in the women's 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay and 50m freestyle events. Photograph: Khelo India/X

The 14-year-old Desinghu anchored Karnataka to gold in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, clocking 8 minute 54.87 seconds. The other three members of the Karnataka team are Shirin, Shalini R Dixit and Meenakshi Menon.

Gujarat (7:49.71) and Maharashtra (7:55.62) won the silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier this week, Dhinidhi had won gold in the women's 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay and 50m freestyle events.

Paris Olympian Srihari Nataraj then anchored Karnataka to the men's 4x200m freestyle relay gold, with the team clocking 7:45.82. Dhakshan S, Shoan Ganguly and Aneesh S Gowda were the other members of the quartet.

Karnataka's other gold medal was won by Vidith S Shankar in men's 50m breaststroke with a time of 29.12 seconds. The women's 50m breaststroke gold was won by Harshitha Jayaram of Kerala who clocked 34.14 seconds.

Kerala's Sajan Prakash clinched the men's 200m butterfly gold with an impressive time of 2:01.40 while the women's corresponding event was won by Maharashtra's Dhirti Ahirwal (2:23.80).

The Results:

Men's 200m Butterfly Open: Gold: Sajan Prakash (Kerala) - 2:01.40; Silver: Bikram Changmai (Assam) - 2:04.23; Bronze: Harsh Saroha (Haryana) - 2:04.48

Women's 200m Butterfly Open: Gold: Dhirti Ahirwal (Maharashtra) - 2:23.80; Silver: Suhasini Ghosh (Karnataka) - 2:24.53; Bronze: Astha Choudhury (Assam) - 2:25.30

Men's 50m Breaststroke Open: Gold: Vidith S Shankar (Karnataka) - 29.12; Silver: M.S. Yadesh Babu (Tamil Nadu) - 29.20; Bronze: S. Danush (Tamil Nadu) - 29.21

Women's 50m Breaststroke Open: Gold: Harshitha Jayaram (Kerala) - 34.14; Silver: Chahat Arora (Punjab) - 34.37; Bronze: Avni Chhabra (Punjab) - 34.86

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay: Gold: Karnataka (Dhakshan S, Shoan Ganguly, Aneesh S Gowda, Srihari Nataraj) - 7:45.82; Silver: Gujarat (Aryan Nehra, Anshul Kothari, Vraj Patel, Devansh Parmar) - 7:49.71; Bronze: Maharashtra (Shubham Dadaso Dhaygude, Om Pravin Satam, Rishi Rajesh Bhagat, Rishabh Das) - 7:55.62

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay: Gold: Karnataka (Shirin, Shalini R Dixit, Meenakshi Menon, Dhinidhi Desinghu) - 8:54.87; Silver: Maharashtra (Anvi Deshwal, Saanvi Deshwal, Dhirti Ahirwal, Aditi Satish Hegde) - 9:09.37; Bronze: Tamil Nadu (Deeksha Sivakumar, Adwika G Nair, Dhayanitha, Shreenithi Natesan) - 9:14.27.