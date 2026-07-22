Kolkata Gears Up For 135th Durand Cup Kick-Off

As the 135th Durand Cup Trophy Tour culminates in Kolkata, anticipation builds for Asia's oldest football tournament, featuring the iconic Kolkata Derby and 24 teams competing across multiple Indian cities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The 135th Durand Cup Trophy Tour has concluded in Kolkata, signalling the imminent start of Asia's oldest football tournament.

Kolkata is set to host 16 matches, including the opening Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal, and the final on August 23.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, including an international side, competing across five cities and six venues.

West Bengal sports minister urged fans to support Indian football, while organisers highlighted Kolkata's significant role as the principal host city since 2019.

The Trophy Tour of the 135th Durand Cup reached Kolkata on Wednesday, completing its journey across all five host states ahead of Asia's oldest football tournament, which kicks off here on Saturday with the much-awaited Kolkata Derby. The three trophies -- Durand Cup, President's Cup and Simla Trophy -- were showcased at a ceremonial function at AOI Vijay Durg, marking the culmination of the nationwide tour.

Kolkata will host 16 matches in the tournament, including the opening clash between arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium and the final on August 23. The tournament will be held across five cities - Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Shillong and Imphal. The tournament features 24 teams, including a foreign side from the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, competing in 43 matches across six venues.

Kolkata's Enduring Football Legacy

West Bengal sports minister Indranil Khan urged fans to come out in large numbers and support Indian football. "It is time to unite behind Indian football and our players. There is no greater encouragement for them than the support of passionate fans," he said.

Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, Chairman of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, highlighted Kolkata's enduring association with the tournament. "Since 2019, Kolkata has proudly served as the tournament's principal host city, where football is not merely a sport but a way of life. This partnership continues to strengthen the legacy of India's oldest football tournament," he said.

Tournament Structure And Key Venues

Kolkata, which has been the home of the Durand Cup since its revival in 2019, will host the group stages of Groups A and B, besides a quarter-final, semi-final and the summit clash.