12th Paris Olympics quota for India as Bhanwala wins bronze

Source: PTI
October 30, 2023 12:56 IST
Anish Bhanwala

Photograph: Kind courtesy ISSF/Instagram

Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Anish Bhanwala bagged India's 12th Paris Olympic quota in shooting as he clinched a bronze medal in the men's 25m rapid pistol fire event at the Asian Championships in Changwon, Korea on Monday.

The 21-year-old from Karnal, who had 28 hits in the final, lost a shoot out to Japan's Dai Yoshioka, who won the silver medal.

 

Local favourite Lee Gunhyeok took home the gold.

Bhanwala fetched the quota for the Paris Games by qualifying for the final as China, Japan and Korea have already exhausted their two Olympic quotas each in the event.

Apart from Bhanwala, all the other shooters who made it to the final were from China, Japan and Korea.

Bhanwala shot 588 to finish third in the qualification stage and move to the final.

Another Indian competing in the event, Bhavesh Shekhawat shot 584 to be among the top-eight in the qualification but could not enter the final as he was competing for ranking points only (RPO). He was not eligible for the final.

Source: PTI
