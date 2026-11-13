£100m And Counting! Man Utd's Costly Managerial Mess

How Manchester United's relentless pursuit of stability post-Alex Ferguson has led to an estimated spending of over £100 million on hiring and dismissing managers and senior football staff, with Mauricio Pochettino's arrival further escalating these costs.

IMAGE: Mauricio Pochettino takes charge at Manchester United. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Manchester United's spending on hiring and dismissing managers and senior football staff has exceeded £100 million since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment is estimated to cost around £7.4 million, with Michael Carrick's dismissal adding at least another £5 million.

Previous managerial changes, including Erik ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, and David Moyes, have incurred significant costs, ranging from £4.9 million to £19.6 million per departure.

The club also incurred costs for sporting director Dan Ashworth and previous manager appointments like Ruben Amorim.

This continuous expenditure highlights United's ongoing search for stability since Ferguson's departure.

Manchester United's appointment of Mauricio Pochettino is estimated to have pushed their spending on hiring and dismissing managers and other senior football staff beyond £100 million since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, according to British media calculations.

Pochettino's Arrival Adds To Mounting Costs

United will pay about £7.4 million ($9.8 million) to release Pochettino from his contract with the United States national team, Sky Sports reported on Friday, while British media estimated that dismissing Michael Carrick and his backroom staff would cost at least another £5 million. Securing the release of Pochettino’s assistants from their contracts could add to the bill.

Carrick was sacked on Thursday, less than six months after signing a two-year contract in May, with Pochettino replacing him.

The £100 million figure is an estimate rather than a confirmed club total and includes sporting directors as well as managers. The Telegraph calculated that Pochettino’s appointment and Carrick’s departure would take United’s spending on hiring and dismissing senior football staff to more than £108 million.

A Decade Of Costly Managerial Changes

Ruben Amorim was another costly appointment. United paid Sporting €11 million ($12 million) to release him from his contract, Reuters reported at the time, before dismissing him in January 2026, just 14 months into his tenure.

The club later recorded an £8.2 million one-off cost related to his departure and restructuring.

United's accounts showed that dismissing Erik ten Hag and his staff cost £10.4 million, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure cost £9.1 million, according to the Telegraph. The newspaper put the cost associated with Ralf Rangnick's departure, his staff and other changes to the football operation at £14.7 million.

Jose Mourinho's dismissal in 2018 cost £19.6 million, while Louis van Gaal's departure two years earlier cost £8.4 million and David Moyes' exit in 2014 cost £4.9 million, the Telegraph calculated.

United also paid Ajax £1.6 million to appoint Ten Hag and assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and about £1 million to Molde when Solskjaer became manager, according to the newspaper.

The club also incurred costs in hiring sporting director Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United and parting company with him five months later.

Pochettino's arrival has added another substantial sum to the cost of 13 years of upheaval as United continue to search for the stability that defined Ferguson's reign.