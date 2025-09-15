10 hosts, 144 matches! FIH Pro League begins on Dec 9

The league will conclude on June 28 with thrilling clashes across three countries -- Belgium, Germany and England.

IMAGE: The Netherlands are the defending champions of the FIH Hockey Pro League in both men and women's sections. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 2025-26 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League will get underway on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland, with a record 144 matches lined up across 10 host nations.

The seventh edition of the “League of the Best” will feature two newcomers — Ireland women and Pakistan men — promoted from the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2024-25.

The winners of both the men's and women's leagues will directly qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The season will get underway with Germany taking on Belgium men in Ireland, while action will continue in Argentina later in the day with men's champions Netherlands facing League debutants Pakistan.

Belgium, England and Germany men, along with Belgium, England and Ireland women will play the first block of matches in Ireland.

In Argentina, the Leones and Leonas will face Netherlands and Pakistan men, as well as Germany and Netherlands women, respectively.

With six women's and six men's teams in action on closing day, the competition promises to keep the fans on the edge of their seats till the final whistle.

Both Dutch teams enter the season as defending champions, having lifted the titles in the previous edition.

10 nations will host matches of the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League:

Ireland (Dec 9-14), Argentina (Dec 9-14), China (Feb 5-10), Spain (Feb 5-10), Australia (Feb 10-15 and Feb 20-25), India (Feb 10-15), England (June 13-21 and June 23-28), Netherlands (June 13-21), Belgium (June 13-21 and June 23-28), and Germany (June 23-28).