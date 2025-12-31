19 Year Old Grandmaster Is Anganwadi Worker's Son

'My next aim is to go past 2700.'

IMAGE: Grandmaster Pranesh M. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

Pranesh M, 19, India's 79th chess Grandmaster, was one of 24 Indians who participated in the chess World Cup in Goa last month.

He reached the third round and hopes to do better in the next World Cup in two years' time.

What makes him special is that he belongs to Karaikudi, a small town in Tamil Nadu.

His father works in a textile showroom and his mother is an anganwadi worker. From this humble beginnings he has risen to play among world champions.

"I practise 7 hours in a day. On the computer when I am on my own. I practise on the board when I am at the Chess Gurukul with my coach Ramesh Sir," Pranesh tells Rediff Senior Contributor A Ganesh Nadar.

At what age did you start playing chess? What sparked your interest?

When I was 5 ½ years old my parents bought a chess board and a carrom board to keep me and my elder brother (who is two years older than Pranesh) occupied. We both liked chess and took it up actively.

What facilities are there for chess in Karaikudi? How did you improve your game?

I used to read books on chess and chess magazines. We had a chess academy. Atulan Sir was the coach there.

I joined his academy and was there till my ELO rating was 1700. After that I joined Ramesh Sir's academy.

IMAGE: Pranesh in the final round at the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters tournament. Photograph: Biel International Chess Festival/FIDE

When did you meet Grandmaster R B Ramesh, your current coach?

I met him at his Chess Gurukul in Chennai in 2018 when I was 12 years old.

I did not shift to Chennai. I used to attend his seven days camps.

How has your life changed after meeting him?

After training under him my ELO rating went up by an average of 200 points every year. I became an International Master and then a Grandmaster. My next aim is to go past 2700.

How did your school and now your college help you?

I studied at the Sri Vidhyagiri school. They used to give me leave to attend tournaments and also some cash to help with my expenses during the tournament.

I am currently in the second year of BSc computer science at SRM University. They give me leave for all my tournaments and also don't charge me for my education.

How did you do in the chess World Cup in Goa?

I reached the 3rd round. I hope to do better in the next World Cup in 2028.

24 Indians qualified for the chess World Cup. How come so many Indians qualified in a game which used to be dominated by the Russians and a few Americans?

Indians have a higher rating because we did very well in the Asian individual championship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FIDE International Chess Federation

Do you follow a special diet?

I do not follow any special diet. I have a normal diet. I make sure I eat light before a game.

What do you do to relax?

I play table tennis. I also like to watch Tamil comedian Vaduvelu's clips on my mobile phone.

What is your advice to a young chess player?

Have a proper schedule for practice and enjoy your game.

How many hours do you practise in a day?

For a chess player how important is the coach?

The coach is very important. It is 30% for the coach who directs and 70% for the player to follow the directions.

Tell me about your family.

My father Munirethinam works in a textile shop. My mother Manjula works in an anganwadi.

My brother Dinesh Rajan also plays chess. He is an FIDE Master.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff