'I Am The 1st Non-Army Runner To Win The Mumbai Marathon'

Mumbai Marathon Indian Men's Title Winner Dr Kartik Karkera: 'I want to tell parents that sport and academics don't have to be a choice -- they can go hand in hand.'

IMAGE: Kartik Karkera: A doctor's long run to the top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Karkera/Instagram

Kartik Karkera didn't just win the Indian men's title at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, January 18, 2026 -- he pulled it off on debut, in his very first full marathon.

A debut win might sound extraordinary, but for those who have followed his journey, it didn't come as a surprise. Up against elite international and Indian runners, Kartik -- an orthopaedic surgeon by training -- has long been viewed as a serious amateur.

Now, with this win behind him, his focus has shifted firmly to qualifying for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Kartik Karkera: From Doctor To Champion

The 28-year-old clocked 2:19:55 edging out last year's Indian men's champion Anish Thapa, who came in second at 2:20:08, while Pradeep Choudhary was third with 2:20:49.

The time is short of the 2:15:04 Asian Games qualification mark set by the Athletics Federation of India. But Mumbai, with its unforgiving inclines and humidity, is rarely a place for fast marathons.

For Dr Karkera, this run was less about the clock and more about belief -- proof that he belongs at the top end of Indian distance running.

Juggling life as both doctor and athlete, the Mumbai-born runner moved to Nashik in 2024 to find a rhythm that allowed him to do both. He now works at the Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical Hospital while training under seasoned distance-running coach Vijender Singh.

Running on familiar roads in Mumbai and backed by home support, he said the last few kilometres were as much a mental test as a physical one.

A flatter course in Delhi might help his push for the qualifying mark but as he told Laxmi Negi/Rediff in a chat, finding more than four minutes over the marathon distance will be a challenge.

At what point in the race did you realise this wasn't just about finishing well, but about winning the Indian elite title?

There was a pacer who ran with the lead pack till around 30 km but he left us at about 29.5 km. We had our own hydration station every 5 km. I was feeling good, so after 30 km I decided to go for the course record (in 2016 Nitendra Singh Rawat ran 2.15.48 seconds which was an Indian course record) and pushed myself for the next 4 to 5 km.

But the moment I reached Peddar Road, I struggled on that hill. Till 35 km, my mind was focused on the course record, but after that, I just wanted to finish on top. And I kept running.

Was there a moment during the race when your medical instincts told you to slow down, but the athlete in you overruled them?

I was prepared for such situations. I took salt tablets to help with cramps. When I started struggling, I did take them but they didn't help much, though they did reduce the cramps slightly.

Then I shortened my strides and worked more with my hands. That adjustment worked in sync with my body.

Marathons are often described as brutally honest -- what did this race reveal about you that training never could?

I experienced what every runner goes through. Like they say, a marathon really starts after 35 km. I went through the same thing, just like every other runner out there.

If you had to pick one non-physical factor that won you this race, what would it be?

I have always been very competitive. From school days, even with studies and exams, I was competitive. I feel that helped me win this race.

I also believed strongly in my training. Moreover, this was Mumbai -- I was born and brought up here, so how could I let it go? It was very personal for me to keep running.

Chasing the Asian Games standard

You are over four minutes off the Asian Games standard -- where do you realistically see those gains coming from in such a short window?

I was aiming for 2:15 in Mumbai as well, but since the race starts at 7 am, by 8:30 it becomes very hot and humid, which was a big challenge.

Delhi, on the other hand, is a flat course with no hills and colder conditions. Also, it's not just about timing -- I need to finish in the top two. So yes, I am very confident.

You are a state champion in shorter distances -- do you still see yourself as a sprinter at heart, despite this marathon win?

My favourite distance is 1500m, and Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco, the world record holder in that event, is my favourite athlete.

But I also admire Eliud Kipchoge. So for now, it's the marathon. I don't think too much about the future -- I just set a goal and focus on it. Right now, that goal is the Asian Games 2026.

You trained at a high-altitude camp in Kenya -- was that stint self-funded, or did you receive institutional support?

In 2022, my university in Russia sponsored a one-month trip for me to Kenya, just to get a feel of long-distance running. I believe that for any runner who loves running, Kenya is the place to experience the running culture.

Since 2016, you've carefully documented your running journey. When did you realise you were ready to take on the marathon seriously?

In December 2016, I was in my second year of MBBS. The university provided opportunities to play different sports, and I tried running, shooting, and swimming.

I found running the easiest. Other sports required equipment and facilities, but running just needed a pair of shoes. It also fit well with my studies. During COVID, everything stopped, but running was one activity that could still be done.

Training under Vijender Singh and relocating to Nashik seems like a turning point. Why was that move important?

After completing my MBBS and MS, I cleared my Foreign Medical Graduate Exam. There is a one-year bond where I have to work in a government hospital, so I was looking for a place where I could train and work simultaneously.

Mumbai's weather and travel demands would have made it difficult. I was looking at places like Bangaluru, Ooty, but then Nashik had everything -- my coach, with whom I've been training for the last two years, and better weather. Also, it is closer to Mumbai. That's why Nashik made the most sense.

You're Mangalorean by heritage, grew up in Mumbai, and now live in Nashik. How has each place shaped you, and how many languages do you speak?

For the last two years, I've been participating in the Mangalore Marathon, running 32 km and 20-mile races. Every year, I come to Mangalore to reconnect with my roots.

I speak Hindi, English, Russian, Tulu and Marathi. Since I was born and brought up in Mumbai, Marathi comes easily to me, and working in Nashik has helped brush it up further.

I also speak good Russian. So, that makes it 5.

You've said you run purely for the joy of it, not for money or career benefits. Has that contrast ever crossed your mind?

After winning the Mumbai Marathon, I realised I was the first non-army or non-Army Sports Institute runner to win it.

I wasn't new to them -- over the last few races, I had given them tough competition, and they knew I was a threat. But I don't think they expected me to beat everyone.

I feel someone has to bring change, and everything is possible if you work hard. I also want to tell parents that sport and academics don't have to be a choice -- they can go hand in hand.