'I Prefer Playing Against Human Beings'

World Chess Champion D Gukesh and World Junior Chess Champion Pranav Venkatesh are from the same school and were classmates till Class 10!

IMAGE: Pranav Venkatesh, the World Junior Chess Champion 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranav V/Instagram

Grandmaster Pranav Venkatesh, 18, is the current World Junior Chess Champion.

Other Indians who have won the World Junior Chess Championship are Viswanathan Anand (1987), Pentala Harikrishna (2004) and Abhijeet Gupta (2008).

Amazing to know that current World Chess Champion D Gukesh and World Junior Chess Champion Pranav are both from the same school and were classmates till Class 10.

"I can make a mistake. We all can as we are humans, but the computer does not. Also it plays such weird moves, it is hard to understand. Like it will offer a pawn sacrifice. You take it and several moves later you will see its design. So I prefer not to play against a computer. Nowadays, computers are getting very strong," Pranav tells A Ganesh Nadar.

You started playing chess at age 6, you were in Class 1 at that time? What sparked your interest?

I has gone to my relative's home with my dad and my dad was playing chess there with a kid.

The chess board was very attractive. The pieces were actual animals. I liked it. I told my dad.

Venkatesh: I could not find that kind of chess board so I brought home a normal chess board. He wanted to play and so this would suffice, I thought.

When did you pick up the nickname 'Buddy'?

I was playing against Eric Hamson. He used to call me Buddy.

Then Hikaru (Nakamura, Grandmaster) also started calling me Buddy. The name became popular after Magnus (Carlson, former World Chess Champion) tweeted it.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar

How do chess champions land up at the Velammal Higher Secondary School in Chennai?

The school helps us with our studies. We get leave when we have to go for a tournament.

It also gives financial help to those that need it. So far 23 Grandmasters have studied there.

You have been playing in tournaments from a very young age. How do you keep up with your studies?

The school is very supportive in this regard. I finished my tenth standard a couple of years ago.

This year I could not appear for my 12th exam because I was participating in a tournament. I think I will do it next year.

Apart from chess what are your other interests?

I play badminton. I also watch and play cricket.

Which college are you planning to join and in what stream?

Venkatesh: He will be doing Commerce with Computer Science.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar

There are so many chess tournaments throughout the year. How do you choose which ones to attend?

I will see if it suits me. Depends on how strong the tournament is. I also see the seeding.

If I am seeded among the first five I will participate. I also see the prize money.

How do you prepare for a tournament? Do you analyse each opponent's game?

Here I am practicing as usual. Once I go there and know the pairing then I check out my opponent's game and prepare accordingly.

Magnus Carlson tweeted about you, do you regularly interact with him?

Not regularly, if we are playing in the same tournament then if he wins I go and congratulate him and vice versa. When I win he always comes up to wish me.

What do your parents do?

My father is a software engineer and my mother is a housewife.

As chess is a mind game, how do you keep your body fit? What exercise routine do you follow?

I do not have a regular exercise routine, when I get the time I go out and play badminton or cricket.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar

You go to all parts of the world. Do you eat whatever is the local favourite or do you have your own special diet?

I eat whatever is available. Local cuisine I enjoy. I don't follow a special diet.

Artificial Intelligence is taking the world by storm, but computers in chess have been around for ages. Do you play regularly against a computer?

I use the computer to help me with my game. I prefer playing against human beings. I don't play against a computer.

How does it feel to play an opponent who never makes a mistake?

I can make a mistake. We all can as we are humans, but the computer does not. Also it plays such weird moves, it is hard to understand.

Like it will offer a pawn sacrifice. You take it and several moves later you will see its design. So I prefer not to play against a computer. Nowadays, computers are getting very strong.

What are your future plans?

This year I want to reach the 2700 rating. I also want to get into the World championship cycle.

There is the Grand Swiss tournament. If you win that you get a spot in the Candidates tournament.

Does your girlfriend also need to be a chess champion?

(starts laughing). I haven't thought about that.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff