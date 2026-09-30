Where Are India's Golds? The Asian Games Questions We Aren't Asking

If India's medal tally ultimately falls significantly short of Hangzhou, the conversation should not stop with the athletes or coaches.

It should extend to a much more uncomfortable institutional question: After years of increased investment, programmes, infrastructure and policy attention, where exactly is the system failing to convert that investment into medals, champions and depth across sports? asks Jaydeep Ray.

IMAGE: Murali Sreeshankar in action during the men's long jump final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points India has won nine Asian Games golds by September 30, sharply below India's 28-gold haul at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Athletics, shooting and archery have struggled to replicate their gold medal output from the Hangzhou Games.

Several defending champions have failed to retain titles, raising questions about India's sporting depth and succession.

Record sports investment and expanded infrastructure have intensified scrutiny over India's conversion of resources into sustained performance.

India's Asian Games 2026 campaign is heading towards a significant drop from the heights of Hangzhou 2022.

But why isn't there a larger conversation about what has changed?

As of September 30, India has won 9 gold medals at Aichi-Nagoya, compared with 28 golds at Hangzhou 2022.

The contrast tells a very different story from simply looking at India's overall medal count.

Even the previous benchmark of 16 gold medals at Jakarta 2018 now appears difficult to match this time around.

The numbers therefore raise an important question: What has changed in Indian sport between 2018, 2022 and 2026, and why has India struggled to replicate the momentum of the Hangzhou Games?

Why has India's medal output fallen so sharply compared with 2018 and 2022? The question requires far more than looking at the medal table.

It demands a serious examination of the entire sporting ecosystem, from the quality and continuity of coaching, athlete preparation and sports science to the functioning and accountability of national federations, the role of the sports ministry, selection processes, training camps, international exposure, infrastructure and ultimately the athletes themselves.

Wrestling, for instance, deserves particular scrutiny. India won six wrestling medals at Hangzhou, but its 2026 campaign was hit even before competition began by doping cases that cost the country.

With the government simultaneously reporting record sports investment, expanded Khelo India infrastructure and a Rs 36,441 crore combined outlay for Khelo India and assistance to National Sports Federations for 2026 to 2031, the obvious question is not simply 'Where are the medals?' but 'Is the system converting the resources, talent and infrastructure being invested into sustained international performance, and if not, where exactly is the pipeline breaking down?'

IMAGE: Sunil Kumar in action against The Philippines's Callum Johnston Roberts during the men's Greco-Roman 87kg Bronze medal match at the Asian Games, September 30, 2026. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

India Is Winning Medals, But Where Are The Golds?

The sport-by-sport comparison makes the warning signs even clearer.

At Hangzhou, athletics produced 29 medals, including six golds, while shooting contributed 22 medals, including seven golds, and archery added nine medals, including five golds.

By September 30, athletics had finished with 24 medals, but only one gold, while shooting had produced a substantial medal haul but far fewer golds than its seven-title haul at Hangzhou.

The problem, therefore, is not simply that India is failing to reach the podium.

In several of its strongest disciplines, India is reaching the podium but increasingly failing to convert those appearances into gold.

That distinction matters because 13 of India's 28 golds at Hangzhou came from athletics and shooting alone.

IMAGE: Gold medallists India's Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam celebrate on the podium during the compound women's team victory ceremony, September 30, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The more revealing question is how many of the 28 Hangzhou golds India has actually managed to defend. The answer, at this stage of Aichi-Nagoya, is that several have already disappeared from the tally.

India has retained both kabaddi titles, while cricket has so far produced one gold, but the country has lost the badminton men's doubles title, the equestrian dressage team title and, at least so far, all five of its archery golds, all six athletics golds and most of the seven shooting golds.

India also entered Hangzhou with golds in hockey, squash and tennis, none of which had been converted into gold as of September 30.

The contrast is particularly stark in badminton: The Satwik-Chirag pair, gold medallists at Hangzhou, were eliminated in the opening round in Nagoya and India finished the badminton campaign with only a men's team bronze and no individual medal.

In athletics, Parul Chaudhary, who won the 5,000m gold at Hangzhou, took bronze this time, while Avinash Sable, the 3,000m steeplechase champion, finished fourth.

These are not isolated results. Taken together, they raise a larger question about whether India's sporting system has built enough depth to replace champions when a particular athlete, generation or combination moves on.

IMAGE: Neeru Dhanda, gold medalist.

Has India's Sports System Delivered?

There is also a larger question of ministerial accountability. The sporting ecosystem that delivered India's record 106 medals at Hangzhou was built across different political and administrative phases.

Kiren Rijiju was at the helm of the sports ministry from 2019 to 2021, followed by Anurag Thakur from 2021 to 2024, while Mansukh Mandaviya has held the portfolio since June 2024.

Each period has seen its own emphasis on athlete support, infrastructure, grassroots programmes and preparation for major international competitions.

Mandaviya, in fact, chaired a high-level review of India's Asian Games preparations in March 2026, with the ministry stating that more than 700 Indian athletes were expected to compete across more than 40 disciplines.

That makes the present result an important moment not merely to celebrate individual medals, but to ask whether the policies, funding mechanisms and institutional systems put in place over these successive ministerial tenures are delivering the sustained international performance that was expected of them.

IMAGE: Asmita Dey in action against Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova in the judo women's 48kg quarter-final at the Asian Games, September 30, 2026. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Why Isn't Investment Producing More Champions?

Kiren Rijiju's period is particularly relevant to this longer story because he was sports minister when several of the programmes and systems that now underpin India's elite sporting structure were being expanded, while Anurag Thakur oversaw the ministry through the Tokyo Olympic cycle, the launch and expansion of initiatives such as Khelo India and the Hangzhou Asian Games period.

Mandaviya now inherits that system and its expectations. The ministry has itself acknowledged that stronger federations, scientific training, athlete welfare and the eradication of doping are central to India's sporting future.

At the National Sports Federation Conclave in May 2026, Mandaviya specifically stressed stronger federations and athlete-centric governance, while the ministry said India's future international performance would be driven by science and stronger sporting institutions.

If the medal tally ultimately falls significantly short of Hangzhou, therefore, the conversation should not stop with the athletes or coaches.

It should extend to a much more uncomfortable institutional question: after years of increased investment, programmes, infrastructure and policy attention, where exactly is the system failing to convert that investment into medals, champions and depth across sports?

Jaydeep Ray is an avid follower of sports and has spent the last 14 years working closely with the sports fraternity.

Over the years, he has been associated with sporting events, major milestones and athletes across disciplines, giving him a close perspective on the evolution of Indian sport, its successes, challenges and the ecosystem surrounding it.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff