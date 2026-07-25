Youth Protest: 'How Can You Torture, Pull Someone's Hair, Drag Them, Tear Their Clothes?'

'They were hitting students. They are not just students, they are the youth, they are the future. You cannot destroy our future.'

LGBTQIA+ activist and makeup artiste Jaanmoni Das, who participated in the youth protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, recounts her experience on The Rediff Podcast.

Key Points Jaanmoni Das, an LGBTQIA+ activist and celebrity makeup artiste, participated in the student-led protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged NEET paper leak.

Das highlighted the extensive barricading, closure of medical shops, and denial of water to protestors.

IMAGE: Injured protesters at the Jantar Mantar protest site, New Delhi, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Kochi-based makeup artiste Jaanmoni Das was at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to support the student-led protest against the NEET paper leak.

The LGBTQIA+ activist says she usually avoids watching the news because she knows she will get emotionally involved.

"I don't watch the news, because I know I will get too involved. I have never been to Jantar Mantar before. But when I spoke to Ranjini chechi (actor-model Ranjini Haridas), I wanted to go."

Why Jaanmoni Das Joined the Protest

Having studied only till Class 10, Jaanmoni felt deeply disturbed by what was happening to students fighting for their future.

"I never got the opportunity to pursue my higher education. Now, despite so many opportunities and resources available, this is happening. That is what angered me most."

Jaanmoni, who travelled with actor-model Ranjini Haridas to Jantar Mantar in the national capital, says she had never witnessed such violence in her life.

"I wasn't alone. (Actors) Shabanaji (Azmi) and Prakash Raj were there. The police had barricaded everything up to 5 or 6 km. Medical shops were shut, and they didn't even allow water...."

Condemning Police Action

"How can you torture, pull someone's hair, drag them and tear their clothes?" she asks.

"By birth, I am not a girl. I am a transgender. But I felt scared."

Describing the police action against the protesters, she says: "They were hitting students. They are not just students, they are the youth, they are the future. You cannot destroy our future."

"They were stopping trains and buses. Trains and metros were diverted. Whoever came to serve water, they were hitting them and sending them away."

"If they (the government) are not ready to listen to the public, the voters who elected them to power, the government has failed."

Interview: Divya Nair/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Editing: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff