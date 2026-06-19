'Without A Shade Of Doubt BJP Is Behind This'

'It was done with record speed. First, a revolt of the MLAs, which was obviously engineered.'

'No one believed me when I said the MLAs breaking away is not the real issue.'

'It is like a comet. The head doesn't matter, the tail matters.'

'And the tail is Parliament. Suvendu has gifted the prime minister 20 MPs.'

IMAGE: Rebel Trinamool Congress MPs meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in New Delhi, June 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'This implosion was in the making. There was hardly any internal democracy. It was just Mamata and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.'

'TMC leaders had a lot of grievances. None of them voiced these grievances when Mamata was in power. These grievances have only come out after the debacle.'

'Operation Lotus is using money, CBI, ED and other allurements.'

It's the cruellest summer for Mamata Banerjee since she started her political career in the early 1970s.

The three-term chief minister's Trinamool Congress, which ruled West Bengal for 15 years, suffered unimaginable decimation in the West Bengal assembly elections on May 4 this year.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party won 208 seats, the TMC managed only 80. Didi also faced the ignominy of losing her own seat to her one-time protege, Suvendu Adhikari, who is now the first BJP chief minister of the state.

Worse awaited Didi.

A stunned state watched as Didi's Trinamool Congress imploded. Today the party lies in tatters as 60 MLAs and 20 MPs have broken away.

As the theatre of the absurd plays out, an obscure political outfit, the Nationalist Citizens Party, that failed to make an impact in the 2023 Tripura assembly elections has catapulted into the limelight.

Twenty rebel TMC MPs have merged with it to support the National Democratic Alliance government in Parliament. Since the MPs have two-third strength, they are steering clear of the anti-defection accusation.

The little-known Nationalist Citizens Party could emerge as the second largest bloc in the NDA after the BJP with 20 Lok Sabha MPs. Ironically, one of the Nationalist Citizens Party's old posters urged people to 'shun turncoats'!

The breakaway group of 60 MLAs headed by Ritabrata Banerjee has not yet announced its plans.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee at a protest march by hawkers in Dharmatala, Kolkata, June 17, 2026. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

While the legal standing of this arrangement is being debated, veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy, who has been a 5-time MLA, a 5-time MP (four times with the TMC and once with the Congress) and has chosen to stand with Didi in her hour of distress, says, "This was encouraged by the BJP who have launched their Operation Lotus to break the TMC legislative party and the parliamentary party."

"Operation Lotus is using money, CBI, ED and other allurements. It seems TMC leaders had a lot of grievances. None of them voiced these grievances when Mamata was in power. These grievances have only come out after the debacle," adds Roy.

Didn't he have grievances too?

"Yes, I too have grievances. Despite being a senior member, I was not consulted on any of the major decisions of the party including selection of candidates and the election strategy. But I am not leaving the party. I won on the symbol of the Trinamool Congress. I can't suddenly switch sides and move to a rival camp. Mamata will fight back," asserts Roy.

At present the odds are heavily weighed against Didi as a large number of those who once swore allegiance to her have stormed out of the party.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee addresses a protest rally at Esplanade, Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

'The implosion was in the making'

Political scientist Maidul Islam, who is with the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, explains, "Basically this implosion was in the making. There was hardly any internal democracy. It was just Mamata and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. I-PAC was a parallel institution run by Abhishek's company. It was the eyes and ears of Mamata and Abhishek."

"There is no denying that there was huge anti-incumbency as well. And importantly, in Bengal there is no tradition of dynastic politics. Abhishek was made a Lok Sabha MP in 2014 at the age of 26. 'Parivarvaad' does not exist in Bengal politics whether it was during Congress rule or the Left."

The 'original rebel' as Jawhar Sircar, who quit as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP after the RG Kar rape and murder case, describes himself, points out, "The TMC is not held together with much tradition. Every political party develops through a movement and has a tradition. The TDP started from a movement as Telugu pride was insulted, the DMK started as a caste movement. The TMC was a bit of an upstart. It did not have any fallback tradition. It broke off from the Congress for personal reasons."

Today watching disenchanted leaders desert the party, Sircar points out, "It's not as though colleagues have had a smooth relation with Mamata. Whether it's Mala Roy, Saugata Roy, or the late Somen Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee it has always been on-off, on-off bumpy relationships."

"While there is rage among the people and the rage is absolutely genuine, many of the people who do not belong to the BJP gharana voted for the BJP only to teach the TMC a lesson. I expected some amount of dissent in the party but this is an outright bloc sale."

In the last assembly elections, Didi had lured 4 of the 77 BJP MLAs, here her protege grabbed 60 in one fell swoop.

"Suvendu showed Mamata if you can play the game, I can play it better. He has also dealt a blow to Abhishek, the man who engineered his exit from the TMC. Scores have been settled," adds Sircar.

"Without a shade of doubt the BJP is behind this. It was done with record speed. First, a revolt of the MLAs, which was obviously engineered. You can't get 60 signatures in three days. Suvendu got his pound of flesh together with a pound of blood. No one believed me when I said the MLAs breaking away is not the real issue. It is like a comet. The head doesn't matter, the tail matters. And the tail is Parliament. Suvendu has gifted the prime minister 20 MPs," elaborates Sircar.

"What hurts is the absolute lack of ideology. An MP needs 7 seats to win. Each MP is looking at 4 of his 7 seats gone to the BJP in this election. Let us assume that 3 are with the TMC, with the 60 MLAs who are also leaving the party."

IMAGE: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee speaks to the media after a CID team reached his residence in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

'Mamata is saddled with a weight on her leg called Abhishek'

"Peter when he was moving out of Nazareth and going hither and thither saw a massive, blinding light. The Lord's voice boomed, 'Oh Peter whither thou goest, where are you going?' Peter looked at the Lord, clasped his hands and said 'Quo vadis Quo vadis, which way do I go?'," adds Sircar.

"The Lord said 'Come hither, there shall be no case.' They are all in this Quo vadis mode. For those in wafer-thin glass houses, there will be protection from ED, CBI and corruption cases."

While some feel it is the end of the road for 71-year-old Didi, others feel she is essentially a fighter.

In a career fraught with struggles, she eventually made history by dislodging the 34-year-rule of the Leftists and reigned supreme for 15 years.

But as Sircar says. "Once the BJP comes to power, 15 years is child's play. By hook or by crook, preferable by crook, they will stay back. For a long time I have seen Mamata as a spring. She always bounces back. But this time she is saddled with a weight on her leg called Abhishek. She doesn't know what to do with him."

Will Didi's Achilles' heel make the challenges ahead extremely difficult to navigate?

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff