Why ISRO May Retire GSLV-Mk II

'It is not economical to operate GSLV-Mk II due to its cost and complexity. Future launches to be managed with LVM3.'

IMAGE: GSLV-F17 launches at 2.55 am on Friday, September 4, 2026 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: @isro/X

A combination of cost, complexity and its success rate seems to have made the government decide against offering the private sector the technology to make the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mk II (GSLV-Mk II), one of ISRO's four rockets, it is learnt.

"As per plans, the GSLV-Mk II rocket will be retired after the approved launches are completed," a former top official of the Indian Space Research Organisation told this correspondent.

"It is not economical to operate GSLV-Mk II due to its cost and complexity. Future launches to be managed with LVM3," the retired ISRO official added.

The number of approved launches for GSLV-Mk II is about five as of now.

Key Points ISRO may retire the GSLV-Mk II after approved 5 launches.

Cost, complexity and reliability appear to have kept it off the privatisation list.

The rocket has a success rate of about 83.33 per cent.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has invited bids from the private sector to acquire the technology to make two of ISRO's rockets -- the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and LVM3, earlier called GSLV-Mk III.

Already, an agreement has been signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for transfer of technology to make ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

However, GSLV-MkII has been off the privatisation plate, an indication of its uncertain future.

The 51.73-metre-tall and 420-tonne GSLV-Mk II is a three-stage expendable rocket with a payload capacity of 2,250 kg to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO) and 6,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The first stage is powered by solid fuel and augmented by four liquid-fuel strap-on motors. The second stage, a derivative of the PSLV's second stage, is powered by a Vikas engine using liquid fuel.

The third stage is powered by an indigenous cryogenic engine, where the complexity kicks in.

The rocket costs between Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore (Rs 2 billion to Rs 2.5 billion), translating to about Rs 80 crore to Rs 111 crore (Rs 800 million to Rs 1.11 billion) per tonne to GTO.

The GSLV-Mk II is an upgraded version of the GSLV-Mk I, which was retired several years ago.

Naughty Boy

In terms of success, the GSLV-Mk II has a hit rate of about 84.62 per cent since it started flying in April 2010.

Out of the 13 times ISRO has flown the GSLV-Mk II with its satellites till date-including the EOS-05 mission on September 4, 2026- the rocket was successful 11 times and failed twice.

With its relative unpredictability, the GSLV family of rockets-Mk I and Mk II- got the nickname 'Naughty Boy'.

Private Sector Gets PSLV

ISRO's two other rockets, the PSLV and LVM3, having success rates of over 90 per cent and 100 per cent respectively, are on offer for private-sector participation.

On the other hand, technology for ISRO's small rocket, the SSLV, with a 66 per cent success rate, has been agreed to be transferred to HAL.

The contrast raises an obvious question: As ISRO increasingly transfers manufacturing responsibilities and technologies to private industry, which launch systems should remain under the agency's direct control, particularly when they carry strategically important payloads?

ISRO Stretches the Carrying Capacity of GSLV-Mk II

Be that as it may, ISRO seems to have be doubly cautious in its approach to the GISAT-1A or EOS-05 mission, which weighs 2,367 kg -- more than the GSLV-Mk II's rated carrying capacity to GTO.

The rocket has a rated payload capacity of 2,250 kg to GTO. It had earlier successfully carried a satellite heavier than its rated capacity to GTO, with INSAT-3DS weighing 2,275 kg.

With a string of strategic mission failures in recent times and to avoid any issues arising from the higher satellite weight, ISRO is played it safe by tweaking the ejection point this time around.

Instead of GTO, the rocket ejected EOS-05 into a sub-GTO intermediate elliptical orbit, where the apogee -- the farthest point from Earth -- about 31,000 km, as against the usual geostationary orbit altitude of about 35,780-36,000 km.

A sub-GTO orbit is generally used when the satellite weight is relatively higher and the rocket cannot push it further towards the conventional GTO.

From the sub-GTO, the satellite is taken to its intended geostationary orbit by firing its onboard motors.

How Sub-GTO Extends Capacity

In the recent past, ISRO did the same with its heaviest rocket, LVM3, which carried the satellite CMS-03.

The LVM3, with a rated capacity of four tonnes to GTO, was made to carry CMS-03, which weighed 4.4 tonnes.

According to ISRO, the GTO apogee for the CMS-03 launch was planned at 29,970 km, with a margin of 3,700 km, plus or minus.

In other words, instead of placing the 4.4-tonne satellite into the conventional GTO with an apogee of about 36,000 km, LVM3 ejected the satellite into a lower-energy transfer orbit.

This reduction in the target apogee allows a rocket to carry a payload heavier than its nominal GTO capacity, demonstrating how a change in injection parameters can extend the rocket's operational capability without any major change to the launch vehicle itself.

GSLV-Mk II Missions Till Date

Flight / Mission Satellite Name Launch Date Satellite Weight (Mass) Target Orbit Name Mission Status GSLV-D3 GSAT-4 (external link) April 15, 2010 2,220 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Unsuccessful GSLV-D5 GSAT-14 January 05, 2014 1,982 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-D6 GSAT-6 August 27, 2015 2,117 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-F05 INSAT-3DR September 08, 2016 2,211 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-F09 GSAT-9 (South Asia Satellite) May 05, 2017 2,230 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-F08 GSAT-6A March 29, 2018 2,140 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-F11 GSAT-7A December 19, 2018 2,250 kg Super-Synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-F10 EOS-03 (GISAT-1) August 12, 2021 2,268 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Unsuccessful GSLV-F12 NVS-01 (external link) May 29, 2023 2,232 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS February 17, 2024 2,274 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-F15 NVS-02 January 29, 2025 ~2,250 kg Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Success GSLV-F16 NISAR July 30, 2025 ~2,800 kg Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO) Success GSLV-F17 EOS-05 September 4 2,367 kg Sub-GTO Success

Venkatachari Jagannathan is an independent journalist based in Chennai. He can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com