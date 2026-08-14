Why India Got Freedom At The Stroke of Midnight

August 15 was the date of India's Independence, so why did transfer of power happen at the stroke of midnight August 14-15?

IMAGE: Jawaharlal Nehru delivers his Tryst with Destiny speech, one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century. Photograph: William Stacey/Fox Photos/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Key Points Astrologers appealed that August 15 was a day cursed by the stars.

Midnight of August 14-15 was a clever compromise.

The clock struck 12 just as Nehru finished his speech; the sound of a conch shell reverberated through the hall to herald the birth of a nation.

It was not merely a stroke of chance that midnight of August 14-15 became THE defining moment of India's freedom.

It was a moment destined by the stars and arrived at by deft political pragmatism.

Astrologers warned that August 15 was a day cursed by the stars. A day under the inauspicious influence of Saturn and dominated by Rahu. How could a new journey then begin when the stars were not aligned in India's favour?

Astrologer Swami Madmanand from Calcutta wrote a letter to Viceroy Louis Mountbatten telling him that if India got Independence on August 15, she would be beset with famine, floods and bloodshed.

August 15: Mountbatten's self-glorification plan

Now Mountbatten was caught in a jam of his own making. He had announced the date at a press conference without consulting Indian leaders, the British parliament or King George VI.

How could he retreat now?

Mountbatten had chosen that day for personal reasons in an exercise of pure vanity. August 15 mattered to him because on this day two years earlier, he was the supreme allied commander of South East Asia when the Japanese empire surrendered to the Allies, ending the Second World War in the eastern theatre.

The date bore the mark of his triumph as a war commander and he wanted the same date to mark the end of British rule in India, the jewel of the empire for 200 years.

IMAGE: Mountbatten addresses the Independence Day session of the Constituent Assembly, August 15, 1947.

The Midnight Masterstroke

A clever compromise was struck -- since a new day traditionally began at sunrise according to Indian beliefs and midnight meant the start of a new day according to the Gregorian calendar; the midnight hour was decided as a smart compromise by Jawaharlal Nehru.

According to the book Freedom At Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, a group of Hindu holy men arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru's bungalow on 17 York Road on the evening of August 14.

The seers performed rituals. They sprinkled holy water, smeared sacred ash, laid a scepter in his arms and covered him in sacred cloth.

A rationalist and non-believer in religion and astrology, Nehru accepted the rituals with humility respecting the strong belief and sentiment of the seers and his countrywomen and men.

The last minute change to a historic speech

Nehru had handwritten his famous 'Tryst With Destiny' speech. According to his personal secretary M O Mathai's book Reminiscences with Nehru, the speech was originally called 'Date with Destiny', but was subsequently changed to 'Tryst' on his suggestion because 'date' had a casual, romantic connotation.

Tryst, on the other hand, carried the weight of a historical promise that the people of India had long waited to be fulfilled -- a pending-appointment with freedom for which a generation of Indians had struggled and sacrificed their lives.

The speech was delivered extempore and is one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century. It is preserved in the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, formerly known as Teen Murti Bhavan which was Nehru's residence as prime minister.

IMAGE: A glimpse of the Tricolour illumination at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebration. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Night India Awoke

The Constituent Assembly met in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 pm on August 14. The paintings of the viceroys that had ruled India were taken out of their ornate frames and replaced with banners in the colours of the flag.

Sucheta Kripalani opened the proceedings by singing the first stanza of Vande Mataram and concluded it by Sare Jahan Se Accha and the National Anthem.

Kripalani later went on to become India's first woman chief minister -- she was Uttar Pradesh CM from 1963 to 1967.

Dr Rajendra Prasad as president of the Constituent Assembly and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan addressed the assembly outlining the responsibilities of building a new nation.

Members observed a two minutes silence for those who died for the cause of freedom.

Nehru then delivered his iconic speech. The speeches were broadcast by All India Radio, thousands thronged outside Parliament and heard the proceedings on loudspeakers.

'His words were extemporaneous, wrote Lapierre and Collins, 'one after another eloquent phrases fell out his lips', but Nehru later told his sister that he was hardly aware of what he was saying because he was so traumatised by the communal violence in Lahore. He had received news of the carnage over a phone call just before leaving for Parliament.

The clock struck 12 just as Nehru finished his speech. A sound of conch shell reverberated through the hall announcing the birth of a new nation.

IMAGE: A glimpse of the national flag being hoisted during the full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, August 13, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The woman who presented the first flag

Freedom fighter Hansa Mehta presented the national flag to Dr Rajendra Prasad on behalf of the women of India.

Indian women struggled shoulder to shoulder with the men for India's Independence. A legion of women made stellar contributions like Sarojini Naidu, Aruna Asaf Ali, Usha Mehta, Matangini Hazra who was shot dead by the British police while leading a procession during the Quit India Movement, and many others.

After Nehru's speech, members took a collective pledge to serve the people, and India officially became a sovereign country.

The Union Jack was lowered from all government buildings.

The assembly was adjourned for a few hours and reconvened the following morning at 10 am.

From midnight to a brand new morning

In Parliament on August 15, Dr Rajendra Prasad read out congratulatory messages from heads of States and elected leaders from around the world.

Governor General Lord Mountbatten and his wife Edwina were present in the Constitution Hall. Mountbatten delivered a message from King George VI and laid out his action plan.

This was also the day when 14 ministers were sworn in. Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr B R Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Jagjivan Ram, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sardar Baldev Singh, C H Bhabha, John Mathai, R K Shanmugam Chetty, N V Gadgil, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai.

IMAGE: Water sports athletes carrying the Tiranga take part in a water Tiranga rally at Pokribal lake in Srinagar, August 13, 2026. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Mahatma Gandhi was absent from the historic moment

Both Dr Prasad and Mountbatten paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi who was far away from Delhi trying to bring peace in riot-torn Noakhali in present day Bangladesh.

Gandhi spent four months travelling barefooted, going house to house to douse the communal fires that had engulfed a hastily partitioned country.

The man who was the moral compass of India's unique Independence struggle was absent from the historic hour of freedom -- walking alongside those ravaged by the horrors of Partition.

In Delhi, Nehru officially hoisted the flag in the afternoon at a ground near India Gate on August 15. That flag has been restored and preserved in the Army Battle Honours Mess in Delhi.

The moment marked the culmination of India's extraordinary journey to freedom.

'A roar of untrammelled happiness burst from half a million throats as the flag rose above the heads of the crowd,' wrote Lapierre and Collins. 'As India's new flag neared its peak, a rainbow suddenly flashed across the sky.'

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff