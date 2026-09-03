Why Air Marshal Mishra Is The Right Man For Ram Mandir Trust

Jeetu, as he is known in the IAF, is known for his high intellect, ability to quickly grasp the essentials of complex situations and the readiness to articulate his views clearly and unambiguously.

An excellent professional in every sense of the word, he has a well-trained military mind, honed by extensive operational flying and flight testing experience, avers his course mate Air Marshal B Manikantan (retd).

IMAGE: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) speaks to the media after being appointed as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, September 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, a decorated veteran of the Indian Air Force, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ram Mandir Trust.

The air marshal played a crucial 'behind the scenes' role in the Kargil War, contributing to the successful trials of laser guided bombs on Mirage 2000 aircraft.

His extensive experience includes leading the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, for which he received the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal.

Known for his high intellect, incisive thinking, and decision-making skills, Air Marshal Mishra's expertise in IAF's procurement division and work with central government ministries will be valuable.

The news of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra becoming the Chief Executive Officer of the Ram Mandir Trust has generated huge interest across India.

As the appointment comes close on the heels of the success of the Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, which highlighted the role of the Indian Air Force in Kargil war, there is a sense of appropriateness about it too.

IMAGE: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd). Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

A Veteran's Crucial Role in Kargil

Many may not be aware that the air marshal, then a squadron leader in 1999, played a key 'behind the scenes' role as a part of the team that carried out successful trials for the carriage of laser guided bombs (LGB) on the Mirage 2000 aircraft.

In the armed forces and the veteran community in general, and the Indian Air Force in particular, impact of the news has been rather electrifying.

In the last few decades, one cannot recall any senior defence officer being pitchforked to such a high visibility assignment, that too so soon after retirement.

But those who know Jeetu, as he is known in the IAF, would aver that there is no better candidate to take on such a challenge.

A very experienced and accomplished fighter pilot, he has just completed an illustrious innings in the IAF, having held numerous high profile appointments in different ranks.

The acme of his career was undoubtedly the leadership of the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, wherein he earned a well-deserved Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM) -- a rare honour indeed.

IMAGE: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, left, and interim Trust General Secretary Krishna Mohan speak to the media after Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra's appointment as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, September 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Intellect and Experience for a New Challenge

What is perhaps less well known is his high intellect, ability to quickly grasp the essentials of complex situations and the readiness to articulate his views clearly and unambiguously.

An excellent professional in every sense of the word, he has a well-trained military mind, honed by extensive operational flying and flight testing experience.

He is well known for his incisive thinking and decision-making skills while flying and also when doing more mundane activities on the ground.

His expertise in running the IAF's high value procurement division at Air Headquarters as a two-star officer will definitely stand him in good stead in understanding complex finances as he must in his new job.

He has also gained valuable experience by working closely with various central government ministries during his recent tenure as an Air Marshal at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, all of which would have greatly enhanced his candidature for this tough assignment.

Facing Unprecedented Scrutiny

As an individual, Jeetu is known to be down to earth and very loyal to the organisation that he served with such distinction.

His friends swear by him and are overjoyed at his new assignment which they are confident that he will handle to perfection.

Amongst his endearing qualities, one is told, is a surprising penchant for missing trains on occasion -- on account of a late arrival at the station! For all his serious persona and a bit of a battle tank-like presence, he has a great sense of humour and can hold his audience spellbound when he chooses to.

Notwithstanding his proven abilities and extensive experience, the challenge facing him now is perhaps of a different order than anything even he is used to.

The new karmabhoomi would be unlike any that he has known, the working environment and colleagues rather different, and the ever present public scrutiny and associated pressures totally alien.

Jeetu's famed temperament, high intelligence, deep knowledge and even his character are perhaps heading for the toughest test of his life.

As he steps into his new role, we can only wish him the very best in overcoming the challenges and obstacles that may come his way, and pray that he aces this test as well as he has done in all the previous ones that he has faced in his long and successful career this far.

Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, PVSM, AVSM, VM (retd) served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command. Previously, he served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Air Command.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff. Video curated by Shailajanad Mishra/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff