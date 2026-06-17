'When You Empower A Woman, You Empower A Family'

'You empower a man, you are not necessarily empowering a family, you are just empowering him.'

IMAGE: Dr Prabhakar Puthiyaveedu, right, with Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. All photographs: Kind courtesy Dr Prabhakar

For 25 years, he taught English literature at the University of the District of Columbia and at the Prince George's Community College in Maryland before he decided to quit.

The reason: He was inspired by a colleague of his who quit teaching to start microfinance for rural women in his homeland.

The colleague: Dr Muhammad Yunus, later winner of a Nobel Peace Prize.

Following Dr Yunus' path, Dr Prabhakar Puthiyaveedu left the USA to return to Kerala and start grameen banking to empower rural women.

Dr Prabhakar, 83, has dedicated his life to the less privileged in society, the women of rural Kerala. This is his story:

Key Points Dr Prabhakar founded SRI in 1996, offering collateral-free microloans exclusively to rural women entrepreneurs.

SRI grew from 20 women beneficiaries to nearly 50,000 across Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Besides microfinance, he started free tuition classes and later established a CBSE school in Kollangode.

IMAGE: A differently-abled beneficiary participates in a welfare initiative supported by the community programme.

25 years of teaching life in the US

Dr Prabhakar traveled to the US in 1970 and taught English literature for 25 years. He then decided to quit his job and do something that was useful for society.

What inspired Dr Prabhakar was the concept of Grameen microfinance, launched by Dr Muhammad Yunus in rural Bangladesh.

"He was my colleague and I told him I would like to start a similar microfinance project in my native place Kerala. He told me, 'Why don't you come to Bangladesh and study how we run the programme?'"

Dr Prabhakar stayed in Bangladesh villages for 6 months to learn how the microfinance concept was implemented at the grassroot level. He understood that it was possible to start a similar project in Kerala.

Though he hailed from Kannur in north Kerala, his brother, who was stationed in Palakkad, told him it would be better to launch the project in Palakkad, a less politicised place than Left-dominated Kannur.

So, he chose Kollangode village where there was both migrant labour and farmers, and there was poverty unlike in other parts of Kerala.

"At least one member from each family would be working in the Gulf. Still, there was poverty everywhere, only the degree differed."

IMAGE: Participants engage in making clay pots as part of a vocational skill development programme.

Empowering rural women

Dr Prabhakar remembered asking Dr Yunus, why the gender bias? Why empower only women?

"His answer to me was, I believe when you empower a woman, you are empowering a family. You empower a man, you are not necessarily empowering a family, you are just empowering him. Once I started working with rural women, I realised what Yunus said was true."

Dr Prabhakar started Society for Rural Improvement -- SRI -- a non-profit organisation in 1996, exactly 30 years ago.

"I started with a seed capital of $50,000 with one assistant in a small office. Today, we have 300 people working for us, 50 per cent of them are women."

He took a decision to give micro credit to women without any collateral which many may describe as risky but not the professor.

"The only condition I had was, they should use it to start some business. It didn't matter to me whether it was opening a tea shop or buying a cow, starting a poultry farm or buying a sewing machine.

"I gave them the freedom to decide what business they wanted to do. There was absolutely no interference from me in their decision.

"But I was particular that they should not use the money to pay dowry or conduct a wedding in the family or for any such personal use.

"Initially we didn't encourage collective entrepreneurship."

IMAGE: Community members attend a group training session focused on livelihood enhancement and practical skills.

How loans qwere disbursed and recovered

20 women were shortlisted after a few conversations, and they were chosen as the first group of women to get a loan of Rs 5,000. He then divided them into four groups, each group consisting of five women.

Today, the number of women beneficiaries has gone up from 20 in 1996 to 50,000 in 2026.

"The objectives of the grameen banking system are poverty alleviation, economic independence and social emancipation of the poorest rural women by providing collateral free micro credit.

"I have included old people also as beneficiaries, even those above 70 because generally banks are reluctant to give loans to the elderly but I found them more responsible than the young."

IMAGE: Beneficiaries gather during an outreach programme focused on rural support and community development.

The women who took Rs 5,000 as loan from SRI had to pay a weekly instalment and Dr Prabhakar proudly sayys the success of repayment is 90 per cent!

"That is because women are basically more honest than men."

The modus operandi to collect repayment is the field officer meets the group leader once a week.

The group leader collects money and the passbooks of the four women in the group.

The field officer collects the loan instalment from the group leader and updates the passbook.

SRI has also made the women open a savings account in the nearest bank and every month, along with the loan instalment, they collect a small amount which they deposit in the savings account.

"You know, they do not have the habit of saving. Today, there are many women who have around 30,000-40,000 rupees as savings."

IMAGE: Beneficiaries participate in an idol making workshop designed to promote traditional crafts and income opportunities.

Political interference and questions

It was not that starting microcredit and working with rural women was easy.

When he started SRI and offered collateral-free loans to women, there were many sceptics in the village who raised questions about him.

"They asked what is this man from America doing here? Why does he want to give loans only to women? What is the hidden agenda?

"There were many such uncomfortable questions. In Kerala, people look at strangers with suspicion."

It took him quite some time to win their confidence.

IMAGE: Participants attend a hands-on training programme aimed at improving employability and vocational capabilities.

Another problem he faced was local political leaders trying to exploit their influence.

"They promised women to arrange loans from us but I refused to listen to them.

"I told them, we have our own criterion to give loans and those who fulfil the criterion will get a loan. But sorry, you cannot interfere."

That made him an enemy of local political leaders.

In fact, some of them even filed a case against him and got him arrested!

"Yes, it was quite eventful," he admits with a chuckle.

"Now, after 30 years, people understand that there is no fraud in what I am doing, and that I am genuinely helping people!"

Only when he started working in Tamil Nadu did he realise that it was much easier working in that state.

"I found there was less political interference there. The public don't pretend to be highly educated and politically aware. They listen to you."

Despite all the challenges, he had spread his wings from Kollangode in Palakkad to Thrissur, Alappuzha, Malappuram districts and also in Pollachi and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Women take part in mat weaving activities aimed at creating sustainable sources of household income.

Starting a school in Kollangode

Dr Prabhakar did not confine his activities to just giving microcredit to rural women. In his free time, he started giving free tuitions to the children of the women who took loan from SRI.

"As I am basically a teacher, an educator, I could not sit without teaching.

"When I found that majority of the children needed some assistance, I decided to give free tuitions.

"Many children enrolled to take free tuition from me.

"I enjoyed teaching them. I didn't want the next generation to depend on micro credit.

"I want them to study, get a good job and stand on their feet."

Giving free tuitions inspired him to start a school which could benefit many more children living in the area.

That was how he started a CBSE school in Kollangode 11 years ago.

Though SRI Vidyalaya is not just for poor students, he made sure that there was fee waiver for those who cannot afford to pay the full fees.

"Last year, our students wrote the first 10th standard CBSE board exam, and we recorded 100 per cent pass!.

IMAGE: Dr Prabhakar Puthiyaveedu receives the Real Hero award from Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

Forgot to marry!!

To the question how his family reacted to his decision to move from the US to a village in Kerala, he says, "I don't have a family because I forgot to marry!"

And at 83, he still gets up at 3 o'clock in the morning, and the routine continues... Except that he gets to play chess, hockey and basketball with the school students now.

"When I look back, I feel content that I got an opportunity to work for society.

"I cannot explain the happiness and satisfaction I get when students I gave free tuition come and tell me, "Sir, do you remember me? I am from your free tuition class. Today I am a government employee.'

"One student has become a doctor, another a police officer, and there is a university teacher.

"One girl went to Russia to become a doctor.

"When they express their gratitude, I tell them, Try to help at least one person so that he or she may not need my help.

"I am a teacher first, and I will always be a teacher."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff