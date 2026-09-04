When Ratan Tata Saved My Dog

'Mr. Tata wanted to establish something which was world-class for the city. He also wanted that the same world-class facilities should be available to community animals.'

IMAGE: Goosey-Lucy when they first came. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

This is the story of a dirty little white dog named Goosey, who got sick unto death.

Ratan Tata saved him.



A gentle, scared stray pup, he was born in Zirad village, 12 km from Mandwa dock.

He and his much tinier, younger, naughtier sister, Lucy, who had a bad limp, would roam the neighbourhood, scrounging, scavenging for food.



One heavy monsoon day they showed up at our gate and became 'inside-outside dogs'. We would feed and medically care for them. They continued to wander the locality.



On a Friday evening in May, not even a year after they arrived, when we returned from Mumbai, Goosey was missing. Calling for him, up and down the neighbourhood, did not bring him happily loping back, tumbling through the hole in the hedge.



We found him up the road, amongst some greenery, dying from ingested poison. He was bleeding severely from the rectum, frothing at the mouth. His eyes were rolled back in a kind of blue-tinged death stare. Ants were already eating him.



He still had a pulse and was breathing shallowly.

Knowing it was probably a futile fight, my husband and I rushed him very late at night to our kind vet Dr Shaji Ahmed, who heroically and wonderfully did several measures to keep Goosey alive, but barely so. Dr Ahmed urged us to leave for Bombay immediately to get Goosey to a hospital.



At dawn, after a long night of fearfully managing to keep him going, we took the first boat to Bombay. Dr Ahmed strapped Goosey to an IV drip and we took off.





IMAGE: A poisoned Goosey rushed to Mumbai. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

It didn't look like brave wee boy Goosey would make it. He was bleeding from the mouth, mucus dripped from his nose, his chest heaved oddly.

His life was ebbing away.

I couldn't keep my tears back. In the 11 months he'd been around I'd not even taken him in my lap to cuddle him the way I'd have liked to, so shy was he. Now I never would.



From Bhaucha Dhaka, we raced to the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital, located near Mahalaxmi station in central Mumbai. When we drove in, I ran up to the lady watchman and told her I had a very sick, poisoned dog.



Tata SAH just miraculously took over in a way that I have not seen even in a hospital for humans. We were so reassured. The lady watchman ran in, raised the alarm. A doctor, two receptionists, two orderlies came sprinting out with a gurney. They rushed Goosey to the ICU, no questions asked.





IMAGE: Goosey arrives at the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

Goosey was admitted as a stray (community animal). I gave a donation. Rahul, the kindly receptionist, seeing I was beside myself, tired, haggard, suggested we might have chai/coffee/snacks upstairs at the cafeteria while we waited to meet the doctor. My daughter and son-in-law arrived too with food+coffee.



We finally had a chance t look around at the hospital -- neat and thoughtfully laid out, with special areas for cats, separate from dogs, an animal water bowl station. Everything was efficiently done and the staff was so responsive and helpful.

Built by Ratan Tata, while he was still alive, it was a living memorial to him, continuing his always-be-kind-to-all-animals legacy. Several strays were popping in and out in the true RNT tradition.





IMAGE: One of the strays who lives at the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

Dr Harshada Game, the senior critical care vet, wasn't sure initially what Goosey was suffering from, not ruling out poisoning. SAH takes total charge of a stray. We were told we could leave, but were asked to keep checking on him.



The next three days Goosey hung onto life by a thread. Updates grimly the same: Very critical, all efforts are on. I knew he was going to die. At least we had done the best for him.



Suddenly on the fourth day, under the ministrations of the amazing Dr Harshada and her ever-so dedicated team, Goosey started improving. Not yet eating. Or keeping food down. But walking about. We could visit him.





IMAGE: Goosey after discharge, reborn. Photograph: Kshamaya Daniel for Rediff

Four days later, a fragile, recovering Goosey was discharged, being given another lease on life. He went from being a stray to our pet.



How often does one get a pet back from the dead?



How I thanked Ratan Tata and his vision from the bottom of my heart.

IMAGE: The hospital at Mahalaxmi, central Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Small Animal Hospital is his dream.

Mr. Tata once had a dog with locomotion issues and discovered that nowhere in India could he get the type of surgery his pet required. He visualised a place in Bombay where animals could receive any kind of care they needed and the idea of the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital took root.



Many years went in finding the right location, in conjunction with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, till the Mahalaxmi address was found -- smack next to a smelly trash dump where umpteen garbage trucks arrive every hour. That didn't matter. The Tatas do things in style and the compound is a true haven for animals.





IMAGE: Goosey getting discharged; seen here with Dr Prutha Deshpande, who along with Dr Harshada, Dr Aishwarya, Vivek, Rahul, Dr Abhisaar Kumar, among many others, took care of him. Photograph: Kshamaya Daniel and Rio Rathore for Rediff

After Goosey went home to his beloved Lucy, it felt important to understand the SAH story. How had a business house been able to marshall resources and build a top-quality medical institution for animals? So many questions needed answers.

With the help of Dr Sheila Mukundan on the Tata SAH board, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff (the stray animal lover who recommended SAH), Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and I met the entire team and were given a tour of the 24-hour hospital that opened in 2024, which is now slowly expanding from Phase 1 to Phase 2.





Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Major General Dr Pramod Batra (above), who has been heading operations at the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital from eight months after it opened, bringing 35 years experience with Indian Army's prestigious Remount Veterinary Services, retiring as director general, spoke to Rediff about how the hospital was established and future plans. He was joined later in the interview by UK-trained veterinary cardiologist Dr Roshni Tamhane Shah, who had worked for 12 years in Britain after qualifying.

What was the vision that drove Mr Ratan Tata to establish this hospital?

He had two clear visions. He wanted to establish something which was world-class for the city. He also wanted that the same world-class facilities should be available to community animals.

In India there was no precedence of this, no such hospital. Available were small clinics, maximum 5,000 sq ft area. Other than that: Veterinary colleges but they didn't have the latest facilities.

That's how experts from US' Cornell University, one of the best in the world, were incorporated in designing this hospital, how it would be planned/built, basic layout, how the isolation needs to be separated, how the ICU (should be constructed). They were on a contract with us for a good two years when planning was going on, around 2019-2021.

The Royal Veterinary College, London, was incorporated as a knowledge partner -- how the skill set would be, from where the machines would come in, what is the latest thing going on in each department. They got associated around 2022-2023 in the preopening phase.

IMAGE: Dental surgery in progress on a cat. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Mr Tata was hands on during the duration of this project?

He was the chairman of the board. We still call him chairman emeritus. He was hands on. He would chair the meetings and knew exactly how it was going. He was the one who incorporated Cornell and Royal Veterinary College. That was his vision.

IMAGE: Feeding time at one of the spic-and-span wards. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

What were the challenges to do this in the veterinary space?

Whenever you establish something of this magnitude, there are procedural issues. If today I want to start a human hospital, I have consultants in the market, who are experts on the subject. They guide me on protocol, how to define your policies, how to do insurance, how to do basic software development.

Whereas in the veterinary field, there was nobody who could guide us on planning the workflow in a multi-specialty hospital. In veterinary clinics, it's one-to-one -- the vet is sitting there with whom you are directly in contact. Next time you go, it's the same.

In a veterinary hospital, the setting is different -- multiple people, rotational and night shifts. These things were not there in the veterinary field in India earlier. There were initial operational challenges we had to overcome during the 6-8 months after we started.

IMAGE: A sonography in progress. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

How did you train the staff?

We brought in the latest machines/equipment -- the initial team was trained. Like any establishment, there will always be a churn -- training is a continuous effort. We've sent people abroad for training also.

All my vets have visited the Royal Veterinary College to see how the protocols function and the team works there. This is still going on. Not only the vets -- the PCAs (patient care assistants) too. Nurses from World Veterinary Services, UK, have come and trained our staff; an ongoing effort.

IMAGE: The pharmacy at the hospital. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

There were a few complaints about SAH's costs being too high?

Reviews of pricing are taken regularly. We also see the pricing of our peers at the same time.

Whenever you price any procedure, any process, multiple factors are to be taken into account -- the doctor's time, the PCA's time, the operational cost, medicines, equipment, consumables which enter into all this.

Maybe there is a -- I would not say perception -- in a few people's mind that we are costly.

I feel we are transparent about our pricing policy. Upfront. Very clear.

IMAGE: In the ICU. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

We maintain a huge setup -- you've seen the facility -- operational costs could be slightly higher, but if you take the overall cost of the treatment, I can assure you we are not costly.

It could look like it is expensive. Simple example: 99 per cent humans don't need anesthesia or any support to undergo for a CT/MRI. The cost would basically be the machine cost plus operating cost.

At SAH there are so many other procedures -- I can't tell the animal to lie down and sit quiet. If it has to be anesthetised, a cost involved, right? Everything with animals (involves) an additional handling cost. Today somebody approached with a cat needing special handling even for examination. It won't allow, it's an aggressive cat.

IMAGE: Blood testing at SAH's in-house lab. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Then there are specific algorithms. It's a new setup in India. We were the first. I think as of now there are only two places where you can do an MRI, whereas for humans you have hundreds of machines for doing MRIs and human-specific algorithms.

Algorithms are the protocols in the computer setup while doing the test -- slicing of how many images are to be recorded, which angles are to be taken. While taking of a dog, his build is different and one has to go to a specific veterinary setup. A lot of human setups are doing animal MRI/CTs. Till the time we started in the veterinary (space), it was all being done in human setups only.

IMAGE: The reception at SAH. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Mr Tata wanted a world-class hospital. Finding staff, specifically in specialised areas, must be difficult?

Definitely, initially we had challenges finding the right people for the right job. We have taken people who had initial background.

For MRI/CTs, we had help initially from the Royal Veterinary College. We still have international collaborations. Every Tuesday we have clinical online rounds with experts abroad.

IMAGE: Canine patients get a mid-morning snack of eggs. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Is the pool of vets adequate in India? Are they skilled enough?

It is adequate but they need to be regularly trained, upgraded

The quality of Indian vets is not bad. But only few have been exposed to latest methods. I can't blame a vet for not being exposed, for example, to an MRI machine (and using it for diagnosis), because none of the veterinary colleges have MRI machines.

Till now the field was not dynamic enough for this growth to happen. Now it’s changed. You have people pumping money into this field; it’s growing. The change happening in the last 3-4 years it is tremendous. People are asking for the latest treatment.

We are looking for vets. We have 18. Maybe if we start all our specialties in the next 18 months our strength will easily go to around 30.

IMAGE: Animal water bowl station. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Pet owners don't seem to know about SAH?

We've been trying to publicise and tell people that our facility has the latest protocols, procedures, equipment in place, and we can provide the best kind of treatment for all cases coming into the building and this 1 lakh sq ft area

There's no doubt that the numbers have been increasing.

People should come to us at an early stage of disease. That's the big challenge which we face. They bring a pet at the very last stage. The diagnosis has to be done at initial stages.

For primary work, they should go to their vet next door. If it is not getting diagnosed/treated, they should not wait say 15-20 days and come. By then the disease has advanced. It's important we get cases at an early stage.

Trust building is going on. There are individual vet practices which are say 15-20 years old and veterinary colleges say 70-80 years old. We are only 1.5 years old. But don’t delay and use a hospital or us as a last resort

Dr Roshni Tamhane Shah: The hospital shouldn't be used as a last resort. Then we are a little bit limited in terms of how much we can do. If it's something that needs hospitalisation or needs a little bit extra, it's better they come here rather than go to like to practice B, practice C, and then come here.

IMAGE: A stray comes in for a sip of water on a hot day. Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

Policy for strays?

Dr Pramod Batra: We don't have a limitless capacity but we don't deny any animal requiring life-saving or emergency treatment.

Dr Roshni Tamhane Shah: Strays tend to be the sickest and we won't turn away the sickest.

IMAGE: Isolation ward for animals with contagious/hazardous diseases. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Which diseases are the biggest concern? Has rabies reduced?

Dr Roshni Tamhane Shah: Definitely, rabies is a concern -- tends to be stray animals that we get in with these signs. Not every day, not every week, but we do see cases.

In pets, we see a lot of tick-borne, vector-borne disease. Making sure pet owners are checking their pets for ticks and treating ticks (is awareness that is required). Owners might think, 'Oh, I don't want to put medication on my dog'. Getting sick with tick fever is a lot worse than preventive care.

Staying up to date with preventive care, with vaccines -- parvo and distemper -- that's something that we're still not seeing.

With owned pets, making sure they're on good quality diet, not getting overweight/obese (is important). There's huge issues related to diet. As a culture, we tend to overfeed our dogs. We love them. We want to give them a full packet of biscuits because 'he's asking'. That has a big impact on their health and cardiac health.

IMAGE: Examination of a cat. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

We often don't walk our own dogs and we are unfit and the dog too?

Dr Roshni Tamhane Shah: Their joints tend to get arthritis early. They're not as active. Not much space in the city -- dogs are not really getting let off the leads and running.

People love their pets in India and include their pets as part of their family and that is more of a thing here than a lot of other places. We've seen clients that will literally do anything for their dogs and it's like their child. More people are open to looking after the strays in the street.