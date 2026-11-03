When Patel Said He Would Resign Instead Of Nehru

Nehru and Patel's differences were real, but so were their mutual respect and trust, notes Aditya Krishna.

IMAGE: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Photograph: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Key Points Nehru and Patel, despite temperamental and political differences, shared a fundamental commitment to a democratic, self-reliant, and secular India.

Patel consistently acknowledged Nehru's leadership, referring to him as the 'leader in the new order of things' and his 'strongest pillar' in the Cabinet.

Their correspondence reveals a relationship built on mutual respect and loyalty, with both leaders affirming their unbreakable bond, especially after Gandhi's assassination.

Disagreements over policy and the prime minister's role were present, but both men prioritised national interest and cooperation, as evidenced by their public statements and private letters.

Their partnership, characterised by both agreement and disagreement, was crucial in navigating the challenges of Partition, princely state integration, and government formation.

Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel are often remembered for their disagreements over economic policy, communal questions and political authority.

Although some of these differences were real, they do not tell the whole story.

Moreover, their correspondence reveals they trusted and respected each other far more, which helped them work together during some of the most difficult years in India's history.

Both Nehru and Patel were central to the freedom struggle and to the making of independent India between 1947 and 1950.

They differed in temperament and political outlook, but shared a commitment to ending colonial rule, building a democratic State and making India self-reliant.

While researching the Jawaharlal Nehru Papers at the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (formerly Nehru Memorial Museum and Library), I found that both Nehru and Patel circulated copies of their letters to other Cabinet members.

These papers offer a glimpse of how they handled matters of the government.

'Our Leader in the New Order'

As Independence approached, the responsibilities before Nehru and Patel began to change.

The struggle against British rule had kept them together for decades, but freedom presented challenges of a different magnitude.

Partition, communal violence, the resettlement of refugees, the integration of the princely states and the formation of a new government demanded their attention almost simultaneously.

On April 7, 1947, at Nadiad, Patel described Nehru as their leader in the new order of things, just as Mahatma Gandhi had been their leader during the struggle for Independence.

He also said that he was only a sepoy of Nehru, whose sufferings, sacrifices, courage and tact were unexcelled.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi, with Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel at a reception held by Nehru in honour of the delegates to the Asian Regional Conference in New Delhi in November 1947. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Patel was recognising Nehru's place in the political order that was about to emerge.

Gandhi had led the national movement; independent India now needed a government capable of addressing the challenges of a new state.

Patel accepted Nehru's leadership while retaining his own views. The months that followed showed how the two men worked together in practice.

Building a Government Together

During the summer of 1947, Nehru and Patel had to prepare for the formation of the first Cabinet of independent India while dealing with the approaching transfer of power.

A letter dated July 30, 1947m from Nehru to Patel offers a glimpse into the process.

Nehru wrote: 'My dear Vallabhbhai, I have spoken to Ambedkar and he has agreed. He said Law would not give him enough work. I told him he need not worry about that. There will be plenty of work of many kinds to do. I have also spoken to Rafi and he has agreed. Now you have to approach Syama Prasad and Rajaji and Shanmukham. I have still to speak to NV and Amrit Kaur.'

The letter shows Nehru discussing Cabinet appointments with Patel and asking him to approach several prospective members. It reflects the practical cooperation involved in forming the first government.

Two days later, Nehru formally invited Patel to be his 'strongest pillar' in the Cabinet.

Patel's reply, dated August 3, 1947, is particularly revealing: 'Our attachment and affection for each other and our comradeship for an unbroken period of nearly 30 years admit of no formalities. My services will be at your disposal.

'I hope for the rest of my life, you will have unquestioned loyalty and devotion from me in the cause for which no man in India has sacrificed as much as you have. Our combination is unbreakable and therein lies our strength. I thank you for the sentiments expressed in your letter.'

Patel's reply was more than a formal assurance. He affirmed his loyalty to Nehru and described their combination as 'unbreakable', challenging the view that he saw Nehru merely as a rival with whom he had to share power.

Their relationship was not without strain, however. The pressures of governing a newly independent country soon brought their differences into sharper focus.

Differences Without Break

Patel and Nehru had been jailed together in 1942 and had worked closely during the crucial years of 1946-1947, when both played important roles in the negotiations surrounding the transfer of power.

Towards the end of 1947, however, differences began to emerge over the role of the prime minister and questions relating to economic and communal policy.

The differences reached its climax in December 1947, when following communal disturbances in Ajmer, Nehru, who had planned to visit the area but could not go, sent his principal private secretary H V R Iyengar to understand the situation first-hand.

Nehru explained that his purpose was to reassure the frightened Muslim population, many of whom were leaving Ajmer, and not to question the work of the local administration.

Patel, however, objected to the way the visit was carried out. He felt that Iyengar's meetings with officials and public representatives, and his visits to different places, could be seen as an official inquiry and as a sign that the prime minister did not trust the home ministry.

IMAGE: Patel and Nehru. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

The disagreement soon became a wider discussion about the powers of the prime minister and the responsibilities of other ministers.

Nehru believed that the prime minister had an important role in coordinating different departments and guiding government policy. Patel, on the other hand, believed that the prime minister was first among equals and that each minister should be responsible for the work of his own department.

He also stressed that the prime minister should consult his colleagues on important matters for the Cabinet to function properly.

Nehru offered his resignation, followed by Patel. The episode revealed the seriousness of their disagreements, but Patel's own note on the matter also made his position on Nehru's leadership clear.

He wrote: 'The prime minister has also referred to his preference for leaving office if mutual accommodation cannot be secured. I maintain, however, that if anybody has to go, it should be myself. I have long passed the age of active service.

'The prime minister is the acknowledged leader of the country and is comparatively young; he has established an inter-national position of pre-eminence for himself. I have no doubt that the choice between him and myself should be resolved in his favour. There is, therefore, no question of his quitting office.'

Patel did not deny their differences, but he did not believe they were reason for Nehru to leave office.

Calling Nehru 'the acknowledged leader of the country', he said that any choice between them should favour Nehru.

Patel distinguished disagreement over policy from the question of who should lead the government. That distinction became even more important after Gandhi's assassination.

'We Both Have Been Lifelong Comrades'

Gandhi's assassination on January 30, 1948 changed the political atmosphere of the country. He had been a figure of immense moral authority for both Nehru and Patel.

Moments before his assassination, Gandhi had a frank conversation with Patel.

Patel later stated that Gandhi's advice was that he and Nehru should work together.

In the aftermath of Gandhi's death, however, questions were raised about Patel's position and his effectiveness. Socialists and Communists, including Jayaprakash Narayan, questioned his role.

Patel considered submitting his resignation to Nehru, but his daughter Maniben and private secretary V Shankar persuaded him not to fall into what they regarded as a trap laid by his political opponents.

Patel also considered resigning on Constitutional grounds.

IMAGE: Nehru, Patel and Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan in Simla for the 1946 conference. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Nehru, meanwhile, was distressed by the rumours about a growing rift between them.

On February 3, 1948, he wrote to Patel: 'With Bapu's death, everything is changed and we have to face a different and more difficult world.... I have been greatly distressed by the persistence of whispers and rumors about you and me, magnifying out of all proportion any differences we may have... We must put an end to this mischief.

'It is over quarter century since we have closely associated with one another and have faced many storms and perils together. I can say with full honesty that during this period my affection and regard for you have grown, and I do not think anything can happen to lessen this.

'Anyway, in the crisis, that we have to face now after Bapu's death, I think it is my duty and, if I may venture to say, yours also for us to face it together as friends and colleagues. Not merely superficially, but in full loyalty to one another and with confidence in one another. I can assure you will have that from me.

'I had hoped to have a long talk with you, but we are so terribly pressed for time... Meanwhile I do not want to wait for this talk and hence this letter, which carries with it my affection and friendship for you.'

Patel's reply, dated February 5, 1948, was equally warm: 'I am deeply touched, indeed overwhelmed, by the affection and warmth of your letter. I fully and heartily reciprocate the sentiments you have so freely expressed. We both have been lifelong comrades in a common cause. The paramount interests of our country and our mutual love and regard, transcending such differences of outlook and temperament as existed, have held us together.

'I had the good fortune to have a last talk with Bapu for over an hour just before his death... His opinion also binds us both and I can assure you that I am fully resolved to approach my responsibilities in this spirit.'

Neither man pretended that their differences did not exist.

Nehru called for 'full loyalty' and confidence, while Patel pointed to the common cause that had held them together. Both saw cooperation as part of their responsibility to the country.

'We Differ in Some Matters'

Nehru soon decided to address the rumours publicly.

In a broadcast to the nation on February 14, 1948, he spoke directly about the supposed differences between himself and Patel: 'It has distressed me beyond measure to read in newspapers and otherwise learn of whisperings about the vital differences between Sardar Patel and myself. Of course, there have been for many years past differences between us, temperamental and other, in regard to many problems.

'But India, at least, should know that these differences have been overshadowed by fundamental agreements about the most important aspects of our public life and that we have cooperated together for a quarter of century or more.'

The rumours continued nevertheless.

On September 25, 1948, Patel wrote to Gandhian activist Goshi Behn Captain to correct the impression that he and Nehru were about to part ways: 'There is absolutely no truth in this matter. We cannot think of doing so at this juncture. Although I would love to be relieved of the burden on account of my health, it is my business today to stand by him and give him as much strength and support as possible and that is the reason why I am dragging on.

'If Bapu had been alive, I would have persuaded him to relieve me. All reports about our differences and of our parting are spread by interested people.... Of course, there are differences of opinion between us, as all honest people have. But that does not mean that there would be any difference between our mutual regard, respect, admiration and confidence.'

Despite his declining health, Patel considered it his duty to stand by Nehru.

Nehru's actions reflected the same confidence. Within 10 days, he informed the premiers of the provinces: 'During my absence, the Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be in full charge of such functions as the Prime Minister performs, and in case you have to make a reference, you will kindly make it to him.'

Another misconception is that, because the two men differed frankly and had their own preferences, they represented competing policies within the government.

Nehru rejected this idea in a letter to Sudhir Ghosh dated June 20, 1947: 'First of all one thing should be clear to everybody that for anyone to say that you represent Sardar Patel in London and that somebody else represents me is fantastic nonsense; further, that Sardar Patel and I are carrying on different policies of Government is equally silly.

'We differ in some matters, as intelligent people differ, but we work in the closest cooperation, not only because of our long association and regard for each other, but also because the situation demands it.'

'Hardly a Day or Night When I Did Not Take Counsel From Him'

In February 1949, Nehru inaugurated a statue of Sardar Patel.

At the unveiling, he spoke about their long association and the experiences that had brought them together: 'My association with Sardar Patel dates back thirty years... Now for the last two-and-a-half years we have been associated in a different manner, in New Delhi, working in the Government of India. In this work also, almost everyday we meet each other and face big problems and solve them in cooperation with each other.

'So we have been through thick and thin together during these 30 years. When there is this kind of association it leads to deep understanding of each other and mutual closeness. How could it be possible otherwise?

'There is a wrong suggestion in some quarters that there is lack of understanding between me and Sardar Patel. During the last three years in Delhi, as I have told you, there is hardly a day or night when I did not take counsel from him.'

It was not simply a tribute to Patel's administrative abilities.

Nehru was acknowledging that his own work as prime minister depended, in considerable measure, on Patel's counsel.

Whatever their differences, Patel remained a colleague whose judgement Nehru valued.

Patel's Tribute to Nehru at 60

At the end of 1949, Patel offered a deeply moving tribute to Nehru on the occasion of the latter's sixtieth birthday.

Their years in government had brought both agreement and disagreement, but Patel's message left little doubt about the place he believed Nehru occupied in the country.

IMAGE: Nehru and Patel with Mahatma Gandhi. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

He wrote: 'It was in the fitness of things that in the twilight preceding the dawn of Independence he should have been our leading light, and that when India was faced with crisis after crisis, following the achievement of our freedom, he should have been the upholder of our faith and the leader of our legions.

'No one knows better than myself how much he has laboured for his country in the last two years of our difficult existence. As one older in years, it has been my privilege to tender advice to him on the manifold problems with which we have been faced in both administrative and organisational fields. I have always found him willing to seek and ready to take it ...'

This statement is also important in the context that Nehru and Patel had disagreed in previous months over the choice of India's first President.

In 1949, Nehru favoured C Rajagopalachari, who was then serving as governor-general, and wanted him to continue in that position when India became a republic. Nehru felt that this would avoid unnecessary changes in the administration.

Patel, however, supported Dr Rajendra Prasad for the office.

The matter led to considerable discussion within the Congress leadership.

Nehru expressed his preference for Rajaji in his letter to Rajendra Prasad dated September 10, 1949. However, in his subsequent letter of September 11, he clarified that Patel had not been consulted about his proposal.

Patel later supported Dr Prasad's candidature, and he eventually became the first President of India on January 26, 1950.

Before leaving office as the last governor-general of India, Rajagopalachari made an observation about Nehru and Patel: 'The prime minister and his first colleague, the deputy prime minister, together makes a possession which makes India rich in every sense.... The former commands universal love, the latter Universal Confidence. Not a tear need to be shed for anyone going as long as these two stand four square against the hard winds to which our country may be exposed.'

Rajagopalachari saw their different qualities as a source of strength for the country.

The Final Days of Sardar Patel

Patel repeatedly affirmed Gandhi's decision to regard Nehru as his successor.

At Indore, on October 2, he said: 'Bapu appointed him [Nehru] as his successor and had even proclaimed him as such. It is the duty of all Bapu's soldiers to carry out his request. Whoever does not do so from the heart in the proper spirit will be a sinner before God.'

Patel's health, however, had been deteriorating.

It had not been good since his imprisonment during the Quit India Movement.

He suffered a heart attack after Gandhi's assassination and never fully recovered.

His condition declined further during October and November 1949.

In a message on Patel's birthday to Kanayalal N Desai, Nehru praised his contribution and expressed the hope that '...we all hope that he will have many long years of health and service before him.'

The closing words carry particular poignancy in the light of what followed: 'May he be spared long to us and to the country.'

Patel, too, had begun to feel that he might not live much longer.

His letter to Nehru on the occasion of Nehru's 61st birthday is therefore especially moving: 'Relations between us transcend formalities, and I need hardly say anything more than this: it is my fervent and heartfelt prayer that you may live long and well to lead the country through all difficulties and establish in it an era of peace, happiness and prosperity.'

Nehru's reply revealed something of the burden he was carrying.

Despite his public position, he wrote frankly about his anxieties and doubts: 'Somehow, I have felt very dispirited today because of all kinds of happenings in India and the world. This world and this country of ours seems to go awry and I feel more and more that I am doing little that I want to do. I work hard, but doubts come to me as to the results of that work. So many things happen, which depress me.

'One can only work with energy and a measure of enthusiasm if one has certain definite ideals and objectives. If the ideals fade, then that energy and enthusiasm also fade. All these thoughts have been coming to me on this, my sixty-first birthday and they did not make me feel cheerful. But the affection of my friends goes a long way to hold me up.'

This was their last personal exchange.

Patel offered Nehru affection and prayers for the future while Nehru shared his doubts and anxieties.

It reveals a relationship that cannot be understood through political disagreements alone.

Four days before his death on December 15, 1950, Patel told N V Gadgil not to leave Nehru's side. It was a final expression of his concern for the prime minister and for the government they had built together.

The Empty Seat

When Patel died, Nehru went to pay his last respects. A film of the solemn occasion has survived.

Nehru also drafted a resolution on Patel's legacy and wrote to the provincial premiers about his contribution.

His most moving tribute, however, came in Parliament, where he spoke of Patel not only as a leader of the freedom struggle and a builder of independent India, but also as a friend and colleague on whom he had been able to rely.

Nehru said: 'It is a great story, as all of us know, as the whole country knows, and history will record it in many pages, call him the builder and consolidator of new India and say many things about him.

But perhaps to many of us here he will be remembered as great captain of our forces in the struggle for freedom, and as one gave us sound advice in times of trouble as well as in moments of victory, as a friend and colleague on whom one could invariably rely, as a tower of strength which revived wavering hearts when we were in trouble.

'We shall remember him as a friend, and colleague and comrade above all, and I, who have sat here on this bench side by side with him we feel... forlorn and a certain emptiness will steal upon me when I look to this empty seat.'

For Nehru, the empty seat marked the loss of a comrade with whom he had shared decades of struggle, imprisonment and the work of building a new state.

Their relationship had been tested by disagreements but endured through difficult years.

How Patel Saw Nehru

The relationship between Nehru and Patel should not be reduced to either friendship or rivalry.

They disagreed, sometimes sharply, but their correspondence shows that these differences did not define their entire relationship.

Patel repeatedly recognised Nehru's leadership.

In April 1947, he called him the leader of the new order; a few months later, he promised loyalty and described their combination as unbreakable.

During the resignation episode, he insisted that any choice between them should favour Nehru.

In 1948, he rejected rumours of a break, and by 1949 he described Nehru as the country's 'leading light'.

This did not mean Patel agreed with Nehru on every issue.

He continued to offer advice and defend his own views while supporting the prime minister.

Nehru, in turn, recognised Patel's importance and repeatedly acknowledged his counsel.

Their cooperation depended not on agreement over everything, but on a shared understanding of their responsibilities.

Their letters and speeches tell a more complex story than one of political rivalry.

Patel saw Nehru as the leader best placed to guide India through the uncertainties after Independence.

He did not give up his own judgement in recognising Nehru's position.

Their differences were real, but so were their mutual respect and trust. Both sides of this relationship must be kept in view.

Aditya Krishna works for the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund in New Delhi.