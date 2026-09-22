What's Behind 70% Of SIR Exclusions?

The prominence of migration highlights a longstanding problem for India's electoral system.

IMAGE: Booth Level Officers and Booth Level Agents scrutinise the Special Intensive Revision list at Ganabhaban in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points SIR excluded 134 million electors across 30 states and Union Territories between June 2025 and August 2026.

Migration or voter absence accounted for 70 per cent of draft exclusions, making it the dominant reason nationwide.

Northern India recorded 30 per cent of exclusions, followed by southern India with 26 per cent of deletions.

Final rolls in 13 states reduced deletions to 86 million after verification, from 97 million initially identified.

Women accounted for a higher share of exclusions than men across 11 states in the available dataset.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has excluded 14 per cent of registered electors from the draft rolls, with migration or voter absence accounting for 70 per cent of the exclusions.

Across three phases conducted between June 2025 and August 2026, 134 million electors were excluded across 30 states and Union Territories.

Northern states contributed the largest share of deletions, while women were disproportionately affected in 11 states.

Northern India accounted for 30 per cent of all exclusions, the largest regional share, followed by southern India at 26 per cent, western India at 24 per cent, eastern India at 14 per cent, central India at 5 per cent and the northeast at less than 1 per cent.

This even as southern India accounts for 23.6 per cent of the country's electorate, followed by northern India at 23 per cent, eastern India at 22.7 per cent and western India at 21.6 per cent.

Urban and northern areas recorded some of the highest exclusion rates relative to their electorates.

Chandigarh led with 40 per cent of electors excluded from the draft roll, followed by Delhi at 32 per cent and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu at 29 per cent.

At the other end, Lakshadweep recorded the lowest exclusion rate at 2 per cent, followed by Mizoram at 5 per cent and Odisha at 6 per cent.

Draft deletions fall after verification

Of the 30 states and UTs covered by the exercise, 13 from the first two phases have published their final electoral rolls.

Their draft rolls initially identified 97 million electors for exclusion, or 13.7 per cent of their combined electorate.

After verification, the final rolls recorded 86 million deletions, reducing the deletion rate to 12.1 per cent.

Ten of the 13 states recorded fewer final deletions than their initial draft exclusions. West Bengal, Goa, and Bihar were exceptions, with final deletion shares rising by 4.3 percentage points, 2.3 percentage points, and 0.1 percentage points, respectively.

The remaining states in the third phase have yet to publish their final electoral rolls.

Migration is the main driver

Relocation or voter absence was by far the largest reason cited for draft exclusions, accounting for 70 per cent of cases.

Deceased electors represented another 21 per cent, while duplicate entries or registrations in multiple places accounted for the remaining 9 per cent.

Migration was also the dominant factor in states with some of the largest absolute numbers of exclusions.

In Uttar Pradesh, 75 per cent of exclusions were attributed to electors who had permanently shifted or were absent. The figure was 74 per cent in both Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Gujarat showed a different pattern. While 54 per cent of its exclusions were linked to permanently shifted or absent electors, duplicate or multiple-place registrations accounted for a significant 20 per cent.

The prominence of migration highlights a longstanding problem for India's electoral system: Voters who move for work often remain registered in their home constituencies but face practical barriers to voting there.

A 2024 report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, The Absent Voters of India: Challenges and Prospects for the Enfranchisement of Migrants, authored by Banasmita Bora, said migrants frequently encounter voting barriers linked to documentation and informal housing.

Such obstacles can depress turnout among migrant populations.

'Political parties and their representatives pay little attention to migrants' needs,' Bora wrote, noting that migrants often do not return to their home constituencies to vote and may have limited political representation at their destinations.

The Election Commission had examined the issue earlier.

In 2015, it formed an expert committee to assess whether internal migrants could vote from their place of residence without returning to their home constituencies.

The committee concluded that absentee voting was not then viable, citing the absence of a clear legal definition of a 'migrant worker' and a lack of reliable official data on the number of migrant voters.

More women excluded

Women accounted for a higher share of exclusions than men in 11 states in the available dataset.

In 10 of those states, women also represent a larger share of the overall electorate; Manipur was the sole exception. The pattern also coincides with differences in female literacy.

Female literacy in these states ranges from more than 80 per cent in Puducherry to similarly high levels in Mizoram, while women account for between 50 per cent and 53 per cent of excluded electors in the affected states -- among the highest female exclusion shares recorded nationwide.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff