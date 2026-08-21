What Gandhi's Passport Application Looked Like

Gandhi's 1931 passport for his travel to London was issued in Bombay. It was the last time the Mahatma travelled abroad.

IMAGE: Gandhi's passport application. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mani Bhavan Museum

Key Points Gandhi's passport application can be seen in Mumbai's Mani Bhavan.

He travelled to the UK, Switzerland, France and Italy.

At Buckingham Palace, where he traveled to meet King George CV, he wore a dhoti and shawl.

He had goat's milk from the palace kitchen while the king had tea.

IMAGE: Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu and Mahadev Desai on the way to Buckingham Palace in London, 1931. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mani Bhavan Museum

The only time Gandhi travelled abroad after returning to India from South Africa permanently in 1915 was to the United Kingdom in 1931.

He applied for a passport in Bombay as a 'British Protected Subject'. The purpose of the visit in the passport application says, 'for travelling to UK, France, Italy and Switzerland for the Round Table Conference.'

It is dated August 28, 1931 and approved by Deputy Commissioner of Police K B K J Petigara, OBE.

Petigara, a Parsi, was the first Indian deputy commissioner of police and the first to be promoted to the Imperial Police Service, precursor to the Indian Police Service.

Ambedkar, Sarojini Naidu, Madan Mohan Malaviya, his travel companions

Gandhi set sail on the SS Rajputana of August 29, 1931 to attend the Second Round Table Conference in England as the Congress' representative.

The ship docked in Yemen and Egypt en route and arrived in Marseille, France, from where he travelled to London.

Dr B R Ambedkar, Sarojini Naidu, Madan Mohan Malaviya, G D Birla, Muhammad Iqbal and many others traveled with him. His youngest son Devdas Gandhi and Mirabehn, daughter of a British admiral, also travelled with him.

IMAGE: Gandhi, Pandit Malaviya and Dr B R Ambedkar at the Round Table Conference at the St James Palace in London, September 14 1931. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The only gifts he brought back

Gandhi reached London on September 12 and stayed in Kingsley Hall, Bow, in the East End, preferring the working class neighbourhood rather than more luxurious lodgings offered to him.

He wore his signature dhoti, shawl, stick and watch tied to a string. Gandhi was extensively covered by the press and drew large crowds.

His fame had travelled far beyond India. Just the previous year TIME magazine had nominated him as its Man of the Year. No other Indian has had this distinction since.

Gandhi spent his birthday in Kingsley Hall. The children of Kingsley Hall called him 'Uncle Gandhi' and gave him two wool toys, sweets and candles for his birthday.

These are the only gifts Gandhi brought back to India after spending nearly two months in England.

IMAGE: Gandhi meets Charlie Chaplin at Dr Katial's house, London, September 22, 1931. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mani Bhavan Museum

Charlie Chaplin meets Gandhi

During his stay in England, Gandhi attended sessions of the Round Table Conference at St James' Palace. The Congress had boycotted the First Round Table Conference. The second one held between Indian and British representatives also did not yield any success about India's independence.

Gandhi met a host of people throughout the trip.

He met Charlie Chaplin at Dr Chunilal Katial's house in Canning. Dr Katial was an Indian-born-London-based doctor who organised Gandhi's engagements in the UK. He later became the first South Asian mayor in Britain.

According to Gandhi's secretary Mahadev Desai, Gandhi did not know of Chaplin but wanted to meet him after knowing he had made the world laugh in his movies.

Chaplin makes a mention of the meeting in his autobiography.

IMAGE: Gandhi with textile workers in Darwen, Lancashire, September 26, 1931. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mani Bhavan Museum

Oxford, Cambridge, LSE

Gandhi met textile workers in Lancashire.

He also addressed students at Oxford and Cambridge universities and the London School of Economics.

In the visitor's book in Oxford, Gandhi signed his name; his address is given as Sabarmati Ashram.

In November, he was invited to Buckingham Palace to meet King George V and Queen Mary, the only monarchs of the British Eempire to visit India.

Goat's milk from the palace kitchen

According to TIME magazine, Gandhi and George V met in the study. While the monarch had tea, goat's milk was ordered from the palace kitchen for Gandhi.

Gandhi was the first to leave after exchanging pleasantries.

While speaking to reporters, it is here Gandhi delievered his famous line: 'The king was wearing enough clothes for both of us.'

His last trip abroad

Gandhi left Britain on December 5 and travelled to Switzerland and Italy from where he set sail for Bombay.

Six days after his arrival, he was arrested and imprisoned in Yerwada jail.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff