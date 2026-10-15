'We Thought We Wouldn't See The Next Sunrise'

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, Shaurya Chakra, on an epic 8-month voyage around the globe crossing four continents, three oceans, three Great Capes and Point Nemo, the remotest part of the earth.

Key Points Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A are one of the world's finest sailors

They made history for circumnavigating the earth in a small sailboat.

Only 8 Indians have done what they have.

For their monumental seamanship, they were honoured with Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest medal for gallantry in peacetime.

Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Commander Dilna K circumnavigated the globe in an 8-month historic voyage aboard a small sailboat depending only on wind power.

Her sole companion during the journey was fellow officer Lieutenant Commander Roopa A.

The sailors sailed out from Goa and travelled across four continents, three oceans, and three Great Capes (including rounding Cape Horn considered the Mount Everest of sailing, and became the first Indians to reach Point Nemo, the remotest part of the earth).

For their monumental seamanship, the two officers were awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest medal for gallantry in peacetime. They are the only women officers in the entire Indian Armed Forces to receive that honour and among the world's best sailors -- only 8 Indian have done what they have before them.

IMAGE: Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Commander Dilna K at the Rediff office. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Catch Lieutenant Commander Dilna K share a host of interesting moments from the epic voyage -- from encountering cyclones and mountain-high waves from three sides to battling serious emergencies like when all the systems on the boat collapsed in the face of an approaching storm in the middle of the Pacific...

To what they ate, cooked and braved freezing temperatures...

The marine animals that came to say hello...

How they kept fit on the voyage...

How they were often whacked by flying fish!

All this and much more only on The Rediff Podcast!

IMAGE: Lieutenant Commander Dilna K.

Interview: Archana Masih/Rediff

Video Production: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff