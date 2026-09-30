Watch: Army Dog's Historic Sky Jump

A tiger gets into trouble. Whose fault is it?
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Notice something unusual about this elephant?
Surya Kiran pilots, our salute, dil se.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Why Was This Wild Elephant...
Location: Golaghat
...Wearing a tractor tire around its neck?
Is It The Tiger's Fault?
Location: Naya Gaon
Or is it ours?
This Will Definitely Make You Smile
Location: Kuno National Park
Aww! KGP12, an Indian-born cheetah, was spotted at the Kuno National Park with her four newborn cubs. :)
Surya Kiran Pilots And Their Heart-Stopping Stunts
Location: Meerut
These Indian Air Force pilots are simply amazing!
Indian Army's Combat Dog Jumps From Plane!
Location: Central Command
It was a remarkable display of courage, precision and combat readiness.
The jump is believed to one of the first instances of a tandem descent involving a dog handler and his canine.
Banner: Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff