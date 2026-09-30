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Watch: Army Dog's Historic Sky Jump

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA September 30, 2026 09:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian Army's combat dog jumps from a plane with handler, paratrooper

IMAGE: In a first, an Indian Army combat dog jumps from a plane with its handler and a paratrooper. Photograph: ANI

A tiger gets into trouble. Whose fault is it?

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

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Also see: Notice something unusual about this elephant?

Surya Kiran pilots, our salute, dil se.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Why Was This Wild Elephant...

Location: Golaghat

...Wearing a tractor tire around its neck?

Videos: ANI

 

Is It The Tiger's Fault?

Location: Naya Gaon

Or is it ours?

 

This Will Definitely Make You Smile

Location: Kuno National Park

Aww! KGP12, an Indian-born cheetah, was spotted at the Kuno National Park with her four newborn cubs. :)

video: Bhupender Yadav/X/ANI

 

Surya Kiran Pilots And Their Heart-Stopping Stunts

Location: Meerut

These Indian Air Force pilots are simply amazing!

 

Indian Army's Combat Dog Jumps From Plane!

Location: Central Command

It was a remarkable display of courage, precision and combat readiness.

The jump is believed to one of the first instances of a tandem descent involving a dog handler and his canine.

Video: Central Command, Indian Army/ANI

 

Top Videos Of The Week

Banner: Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Indian Army's combat dog jumps from a plane with handler, paratrooper

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