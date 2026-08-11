IMAGE: Ratna Majumdar and her mother-in-law Shanti Majumdar run a successful horticulture business. Photograph: ANI

A bridge above the clouds.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: An award every village should win.

When a dam's gates open...

Mandi in the monsoon...

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

This Saas-Bahu Run A Business Together

Location: Surguja

Flowers, they realised, are always needed in India.

So this is what Ratna Majumdar and her mother-in-law Shanti Majumdar did.

All videos: ANI

An Award Every Village Should Win

Location: Morbi

280 homes. Each of which gets piped water.

Laxmivas, a village in Gujarat's Morbi district, won a national award for its sustainable rural water governance under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Why Tourists Love Misty Mana Village

Location: Chamoli

Here are some of the reasons.

It has heavenly views.

Cascading waterfalls.

And is just 3 km from the revered Badrinath shrine in the Himalayas.

A Bridge Above The Clouds

Location: Chenab

Rising high above the majestic Chenab river, this incredible engineering marvel is the world's highest railway arch bridge.

Surrounded by breathtaking mountains and drifting clouds, it offers views that feel almost unreal.

When A Dam's Gates Open...

Location: Ramban

...It reminds you never to underestimate the power of water. Or human engineering.

The Jog Falls Roar Back To Life

Location: Shivamogga

When the Rain Gods arrive, the mighty waterfall transforms into a breathtaking spectacle.

Have You Visited Mandi During The Monsoon?

Location: Mandi

If not, here's why you should.

Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Now Serves...

Location: Ujjain

...South Indian prasad.

This heartwarming initiative beautifully blends India's diverse culinary traditions with its timeless spiritual values.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff