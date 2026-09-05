This Is How We Remember Our Heroes

Despite repeated demands over the years, the proposal to develop Khudiram Bose's cremation ground in Muzaffarpur into a martyr park has yet to see the light of day due to official apathy.

IMAGE: Revolutionary martyr Khudiram Bose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Calcutta State Archive/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Khudiram Bose's historic wooden witness box in Muzaffarpur lies broken and neglected inside a government department.

The witness box is linked to the court proceedings that led to Bose's execution in 1908.

Locals have repeatedly demanded preservation of development of his cremation ground into a martyr park.

Amid an ongoing wave of hyper nationalism, historical heritage associated with revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose remains neglected in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where he was hanged by the British on August 11, 1908.

He was only 18 years and seven months old at that time.

The wooden witness box (kathghara) of the local court in which Bose was standing when the British judge sentenced him to death is in a dilapidated condition.

"Due to neglect for decades and successive government failure to preserve it, the witness box has been broken and split into several parts and is unlikely to survive if officials do not take urgent measures to preserve it," said an official of the district administration, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He added that it is likely to further decay and disappear soon as different parts of this antique wooden witness box are being dumped in a room of the present-day district mining department along with broken old chairs and an almirah of the office.

"What an irony that this historical wooden witness box was kept like an ordinary old wooden piece while the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day this year," the official added.

"No efforts have been made till date to preserve it and place it in a museum for the next generation as a memorial of our glorious freedom struggle and one of its heroes."

According to historical records, the building where Bose's trial was held stands in the premises of the collectorate in Muzaffarpur, and houses the district mining department today, about 70 km from Patna.

Bose stood in that witness box during multiple hearings from May to June 1908. On June 13, 1908, the British judge pronounced the death sentence on him.

Historic Witness Box Left to Decay

According to a staff member of the mining department, the historical wooden witness box is dumped in a closed room that serves as a godown. During monsoon rains, water enters in the room through a window that is also damaging its already decaying parts.

S K Jha, a Muzaffarpur-based advocate and civil rights activist, said this heritage of the freedom struggle has become a victim of official apathy.

"This wooden witness box should be declared a national heritage and its real place is in a museum, not in a dark room of the mining department. Even Khudiram Bose's case diary of hundreds of pages is not available and is missing. We have no information about its whereabouts. This was a legal and historical document related to the hearing of his case," Jha said.

"This is not simply a wooden witness box but a historical piece connected with one of our heroes of the freedom struggle," said local historian Afaq Azam. "This should be preserved and the district mining department building should be declared a national heritage."

This is not the only object related to Bose that has been neglected.

Company Bagh in Muzaffarpur town is where, on April 30, 1908, Bose and Praful Chaki had thrown bombs on a carriage in order to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford.

Kingsford was the chief magistrate of the presidency court of Alipore and notorious for sentencing several revolutionaries to rigorous prison terms.

However, Kingsford wasn't in the carriage, as the revolutionaries thought, and the bombs injured two British women instead, who later succumbed to their injuries.

In an attempt to escape arrest, Bose and Chaki walked for miles and reached Samastipur after several hours.

Subsequently, Bose was arrested from a railway station in Samastipur, which is now named after him. Chaki killed himself during a police encounter after boarding a train from Mokamaghat.

Company Bagh is now a meat market. On the present-day civil court's wall, a plaque reads 'Bharat Ke Sabse Kam Umar ke Krantikari Amar Sheheed Khudiram Bose ka Smarak Sthal (Memorial to India's youngest revolutionary martyr Khudiram Bose)'.

Despite repeated demands for years to develop the ground where Bose was cremated in Muzaffarpur into a martyrs' park, the project has yet to see the light of day due to official apathy.

Although a memorial stands inside the central jail in Muzaffarpur, where Bose was hanged, it is opened to the public for only one day each year, on his death anniversary.

A ritualistic martyrdom ceremony of Khudiram Bose is celebrated on August 11 every year in Muzaffarpur by district officials.

This year too, tributes were paid to him on August 11, 2026 by district officials.

Seven people from Bose's native village in West Bengal's Medinipur district visited Muzaffarpur and paid homage to the freedom fighter inside the jail.

IMAGE: Then Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Medinipur constituency Agnimitra Paul pays tribute to Khudiram Bose before filing her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls, May 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prakash Haldar, who led the team of villagers, brought soil from Bose's native village and an offering from a local temple, and said they have been visiting Muzaffarpur since 1995 without fail to pay homage.

"It is our duty to remember the son of our soil who made a contribution to the freedom struggle by sacrificing his life at a young age," Haldar said. "How can we forget him... he is our hero, an ideal freedom fighter, who made the biggest sacrifice."

Haldar reiterated an earlier demand to rename Muzaffarpur railway station as Khudiram Bose Junction.

Khudiram Bose was born on December 3, 1889, in a village in Medinipur. One of the youngest revolutionaries of the early Indian independence movement, he joined the struggle against British rule while still in school.

Following the partition of Bengal in 1905, Bose joined Jugantar, one of Bengal's principal secret revolutionary organisations, which worked to nurture and organise revolutionaries fighting for India's independence.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff