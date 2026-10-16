The Unsung Guardians Of India's Borders

At the border, places that you had just seen on a map, suddenly acquire a life.

Looking at the vast expanse of quiet land, you realise an emotional connect, a sense of belonging binds you to a piece of land which is not merely territory, but a part of who you are.

IMAGE: The 1971 Cafe at Bogdang, which was India's last village in the northern frontier till 1971. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff

Key Points Bogdang village was once India's northern-most village. In the 1971 War the Indian Army captured more territory ahead of Bogdang.

Its people helped in building India's northern-most IAF base that supports the Siachen Glacier.

Villagers opened their homes to Indian soldiers for a year and sent one person from each home to defend Turtuk.

We were headed to a place on the Line of Control which was marked as a 'Restricted Area' on the map we carried. The road map was obviously outdated, published before India opened tourist traffic up to Thang, the village that the Indian military captured from Pakistan in the 1971 War.

Thang is just 2.2 kilometres from the border separating India and Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

A picturesque drive along the beautifully named Shyok river, past bright orange Sea buckthorn bushes through the Nubra Valley takes you to this edge of our vast country.

Why our land becomes our identity

There is a peculiar excitement I have felt whenever I have had occasion to be on India's frontiers -- Punjab, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Kashmir, Ladakh -- the latter being the only territory where you get to see both our disputed borders with Pakistan and China.

In Thang you can literally see across the LoC.

In Chushul, the soldiers at the Rezang La Memorial will point out towards the mountains and tell you that behind those heights lies the Line of Actual Control with China.

Places that you had just seen on a map, suddenly acquire a life. Looking at the vast expanse of quiet land, you realise that an emotional connect, a sense of belonging binds you to a piece of land which is not merely territory, but a part of who you are.

You may not know it, but it makes you acknowledge the deep love you innately carry for a land that is yours. No other piece of land, however grand or beautiful anywhere in the world, will make you feel what you feel here. It is the most fundamental part of your identity.

It is intimate, personal and deeply moving.

IMAGE: A bridge constructed by the Border Roads Organisation on the Shyok river in the Nubra Valley. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff

The Cafe to honour victory in war

Just 30 odd kilometres before Thang is the 1971 Cafe, named in honour of the war which remains India's greatest military victory.

"Before the war, Bogdang used to be the last village on the Indian side," the cafe owner tells us while taking our order for some unbelievably simple and delicious Balti food.

The Indian flag flaps in the strong, chilly wind from the cafe's balcony overlooking the gurgling Shyok.

One of its walls is covered in tight, painted lettering with the interesting story of Bogdang which took almost five minutes to read.

IMAGE: The beautiful Hundar village known for its double humped camels and sand dunes. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff

The story of a village that was in no man's land

When India became free, Bogdang lay in no man's land for nearly a month before her people approached the closest Indian post with a white flag and told them they wanted to be part of India.

This Muslim village of Tibetan-Balti lineage invited the soldiers into the village. Since there was no accommodation for the troops, they opened their own humble homes.

For a year, Indian soldiers lived with the villagers who provided food and fuel by cutting their trees in this harsh, difficult terrain without any compensation till many years later when the Thoise IAF air base was built near the village and the people of Bogdang were called to construct it.

The air base is IAF's farthest base in the north and provides support to the Indian Army's troops serving in the Siachen Glacier. Aircraft from Thoise transport troops to the base camp, drop food, conduct emergency evacuations and a host of logistical services.

IMAGE: Memory, history and sacrifice of the village folk finds a place of honour on the cafe wall. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff

The civil servant who left his mark in people's hearts

What strikes me is the mention of a civil servant's contribution in improving the lives of the village people that the writing on the cafe's wall acknowledges. What a rare and exceptional honour it is to have left such an impression on the people here that they etched his name on a cafe wall where so many tourists stop.

It just identifies the bureaucrat as 'Mr Menon, the commissioner', who I later discover was K D Menon, the assistant commissioner in-charge of Nubra.

A visionary, Mr Menon belonged to the Indian Frontier Administrative Service which was set up to administer India's frontier regions like NEFA [now Arunachal Pradesh]. He played a key role in setting up the Thoise air base and construction of roads in the border area.

He mobilised labour and expertise from the locals to build the air base and roads. He also suggested a piece of land to the villagers as reward but because of its rough terrain it could not be used.

IMAGE: A group of bikers take a break by the roadside. Photograph: Seema Pant for Rediff

Preserving memory and history on a cafe wall

The sacrifice and contribution of the common folk of Bogdang is remembered on the inscription on the wall:

Of Sikander Ali who died while taking ammunition and troops in his boat on a snowy night in the 1971 War.

Of men who carried supplies on their backs from Thoise to strategic posts because there were no pony tracks.

Of 80 young men from here who fought in the defence of Turtuk in the 1971 War.

Of one household sending a man each to serve at the Siachen Glacier in 1999.

IMAGE: A tea tempo sells bread and chai en route from Thoise. Photograph: Seema Pant for Rediff

This place we call home

Sitting in the 1971 Cafe that morning, I thought of the contribution of the common folk of this sensitive border area in ensuring the protection and integrity of our nation.

The people walking on the road or sitting behind shop counters or working outside their homes whose fathers, mothers, grandfathers, grandmothers had played a role in defending these frontiers -- whether by labour in building an air force forward base, or building roads, or transporting ammunition in an unforgiving terrain or by generously opening their homes to the soldiers who stood guard.

Ordinary people standing together with uniformed soldiers in difficult times to protect what they together call home.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff