The Rescue Mission That Came Full Circle

For nearly three decades, the two sides of the story had existed independently. One had been recorded in a pilot's logbook; the other carried in the memory of a young boy who had survived a terrible accident, recalls Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd).

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points In 1988, two helicopters were dispatched to Nainital to evacuate schoolboys injured in a car crash to Lucknow.

Three injured boys were airlifted after their Maruti car plunged several hundred feet into a gorge on Nainital's winding roads.

Decades later, the pilot traced one of the survivors and invited him to an online talk.

The reunion revealed how a mission recorded in a pilot's logbook had remained a defining moment in the survivor's life.

There are few moments in a helicopter pilot's life more satisfying than knowing that the machine he is flying has helped save a life.

Having spent 6,000-odd hours in the air, flying different types of helicopters in the Indian Air Force, I have had my share of rescue missions. Many of the ones I remember most vividly were flown on the Cheetah, one of my favourite machines.

Small, nimble and seemingly simple, the Cheetah and its upgraded version, the Cheetal, are marvels of engineering. They can climb to altitudes that challenge the imagination, land in tiny clearings barely a few feet across, and carry loads almost equal to their own weight. Their reliability is legendary.

Even today, the Cheetah continues to serve our troops on the Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world. Strangely, some of the more modern machines still struggle to match its performance in the conditions for which it was designed.

A rescue mission, however, is a different business altogether. It tests both the aircrew and the aircraft to their limits. There is urgency, there is uncertainty, and there is seldom enough time to plan everything in advance.

The pilot may have to land or hover in impossible places, make split-second decisions and, sometimes, take the machine perilously close to its limits. Like a combat mission, a rescue brings its own rush of adrenaline.

And then, just as suddenly as it began, it is over. The person is rescued, the helicopter returns to base, and the crew gets back to routine duties.

Until the next call.

In all air forces, helicopters and their crew remain on standby, ready to become a lifeline whenever the need arises.

I have often wondered what happens after the rescue. Does the person remember the flight or the pilots who brought him to safety? Does the experience leave a lasting trauma? Does he ever try to find out who those pilots were?

For the aircrew, the mission becomes an entry in the logbook, filed away with hundreds of others. For the person rescued, it may remain etched in memory for the rest of his life. Yet, more often than not, the two sides of the story never meet again.

I was reminded of this during the Covid pandemic. With plenty of time on my hands, I began leafing through my logbooks, revisiting the many missions I had flown over the years. It was a satisfying exercise, bringing back memories of the good, the bad and the ugly, and of people I had gone looking for in the most unlikely places -- people for whom a helicopter had been the only hope at a time when nothing else could reach them.

To keep myself occupied and share these experiences, I began delivering online talks about my life as a helicopter pilot. Such talks had become quite the flavour of the times.

One of the stories I narrated in one of the talks was about a rescue mission that had begun on what was otherwise an ordinary weekend.

I still remember the morning in 1988 well. It began in the usual unhurried fashion, with the newspaper spread out in front of me and several cups of tea poured from an old Eagle flask.

There is something about tea from an Eagle flask that is difficult to forget. Perhaps it is the peculiar smell of the flask, perhaps the slightly metallic taste, or perhaps it is simply the association with countless early morning flights, landings at godforsaken places and the inevitable offer of tea from one of those ubiquitous flasks.

That morning, however, the newspaper and the tea were soon forgotten.

The characteristic whine of a Vespa announced the arrival of the Flight Commander outside my room. I was on standby for casualty evacuation, or Cas Evac, and his arrival at that hour could mean only one thing.

A rescue mission was on!

Race against time to evacuate crash victims

The information was sketchy, as it usually is when an emergency call comes in. An accident had occurred at Nainital, barely 30 minutes away by helicopter. Some young boys had been injured in a car crash and needed to be evacuated to a specialised hospital in Lucknow.

There was little time to waste. We got the two helicopters ready and were soon airborne.

When we landed, however, the casualties were nowhere to be seen. The doctors were still attending to the injured and stabilising them for the journey by air. As we waited at the helipad, we pieced together the details of what had happened.

A group of schoolboys had been celebrating their passing out from school. They had packed themselves into a Maruti car and were driving along the winding roads of Nainital when their vehicle skidded on a bend and plunged several hundred feet into a gorge.

Some of the boys had died. The survivors had been pulled out of the wreckage by local residents and rushed for medical attention.

An ambulance finally arrived with three boys who needed evacuation. We loaded the stretchers into the helicopters and prepared for take-off.

One of the boys was delirious and had to be restrained. Even over the noise of the rotors, we could hear him shouting, "Get me out of here! Help me, please!"

Perhaps, in his traumatised state, he still believed he was trapped inside the mangled car.

A surprise reunion reveals the survivor's story

We flew the boys to Lucknow, handed them over to the hospital and returned to our routine duties. Like so many other missions, this one too became a part of the logbook and, eventually, a memory.

Or so I thought.

As I narrated the incident during one of my online talks, I came to the end of the story. Then I turned to one of the guests and invited him to share his own experience.

The audience was stunned into silence.

The guest was the very boy we had rescued that day.

I had managed to trace him through his school after considerable effort. Once I established contact, I invited him to join the online session without telling the audience who he was. I wanted them to hear his side of the story, three decades after the incident.

He was now a successful businessman with a family of his own. After several surgeries, the doctors had managed to save his life. His recovery had taken months, while the psychological trauma took years to overcome.

He told us that he had never tried to trace the pilots who had rescued him. When I called, he was pleasantly surprised. He was full of praise for the Indian Air Force and deeply grateful that we had been there when he needed us most.

Listening to him, I realised that a mission I had long filed away as one among many had remained a defining moment in someone else's life.

For nearly three decades, the two sides of the story had existed independently. One had been recorded in a pilot's logbook; the other carried in the memory of a young boy who had survived a terrible accident.

Now, for the first time, the rescuer and the rescued were talking to each other.

We had completed the loop.

I am now trying to establish contact with an Australian mountaineer whom I had rescued from certain death in the Himalayas around the same time, many years ago.

Perhaps, one day, we will complete that loop too.

A helicopter pilot who served the Indian Air Force for 35 years, IAF Veteran Air Commodore Nitin Sathe is a frequent contributor to Rediff.

You can read his earlier articles here.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff