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Home  » News » The Rediff Podcast: 'ISI Waits To Trap You'

The Rediff Podcast: 'ISI Waits To Trap You'

By ARCHANA MASIH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 12:09 IST

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Rana Banerji: Former R&AW officer on his days in Pakistan, and the nameless, faceless people who work in the shadows.

Rana Banerji served nearly 30 years in the Research & Analysis Wing, India's external intelligence agency. He was one of the rare IAS officers to join R&AW early on in his career, an agency dominated by a slew of officers from the Indian Police Service.

Mr. Banerji, an IAS officer from the Assam cadre, entered R&AW in the 1980s and went on to head its Pakistan desk. He was station head in Pakistan for several years and also served in Sweden and London.

Rana Banerji

IMAGE: Rana Banerji. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

On The Rediff Podcast, he recounts being tailed by the ISI [even while grocery shopping], how the ISI lies in wait to 'trap' Indian intelligence officials and his varied experiences in Pakistan, including an encounter with Imran Khan when he captained the Pakistan cricket team.

As someone who understands Pakistan better than many experts, he discusses whether Pakistan has played its cards well with the United States, the reasons behind Trump's admiration for Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, and assesses if Pakistan's nuclear weapons are safe in Munir's hands.

 

Interview: Archana Masih/Rediff
Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

ARCHANA MASIH

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