The Men And Women Who Protect Our Freedom

On India's 80th Independence Day, a photo feature by Pravin Talan and Rupali Talan offers a compelling look into the challenging lives and rigorous training of India's armed and security forces, from the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir to the dense forests of Gadchiroli.

Key Points India's security forces operate in diverse and challenging environments, including snowbound mountains, dense forests, airports, and crowded cities.

Personnel are trained for specific terrain and threats, such as anti-Naxal operations in Gadchiroli's dense jungles and counter-terrorism in Kashmir's harsh conditions.

The Central Industrial Security Force plays a crucial role in securing critical infrastructure, including ports and airports.

On India's 80th Independence Day, let's look at the people who stand guard over the country.

From snowbound mountains and dense forests to airports, ports and crowded cities, their duty takes them into some of the most challenging terrains and situations.

Across landscapes as varied as Kashmir, Gadchiroli and Mumbai, these images offer a glimpse of the vigilance that helps keep India secure.

Photographers Pravin Talan and Rupali Talan have spent years documenting India's armed and security forces in some of their most demanding environments.

This photo feature captures the discipline, courage and endurance that define life in uniform, offering glimpses of the intense training and operations of the National Security Guard's Black Cat Commandos, Maharashtra Police's C-60 commandos, the Central Reserve Police Force's Valley Quick Action Team (QAT) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), and personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Vigilance in Challenging Terrain

HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: A C-60 commando moves through the dark waters and vegetation of the forests of Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

In the region's dense jungle terrain, familiarity with the landscape is an important part of anti-Naxal operations, from navigating waterways to using natural cover. The C-60 is a specialised commando force of the Maharashtra police that operates in the Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli.

PUSHED TO THE LIMIT: NSG Black Cat commandos negotiate mud and water during a physically demanding phase of unarmed combat training. The training tests physical endurance, coordination and the ability to continue operating under fatigue.

Specialised Operations and Training

IN THE LINE OF FIRE: Women personnel of the CRPF's Valley QAT move in tactical formation through deep snow in Kashmir. The personnel maintain close formation and cover one another as they advance through difficult terrain.

The Valley QAT is trained for counter-terrorism operations in the challenging terrain and weather conditions of the region.

MOVING IN FORMATION: CRPF Valley QAT personnel advance alongside armoured vehicles on a snow-covered road in Kashmir, with marksmen scanning the surroundings.

INTO THE DEEP: A CoBRA commando of the CRPF moves through water with his weapon ready during training.

Specialised in jungle warfare and anti-Naxal operations, CoBRA personnel operate across dense forests and difficult terrain, including rivers and waterways.

THROUGH FIRE AND SMOKE: NSG Black Cat commandos negotiate fire obstacles during a combat training exercise. Such drills are designed to prepare personnel to operate in conditions involving smoke, flames, dust and restricted visibility during counter-terror operations.

INTO THE WILD: A team of C-60 commandos crosses rugged terrain in Gadchiroli.

COMBAT READY: CRPF Valley QAT commandos take position behind natural cover in the snow-covered mountains of Kashmir.

Securing Critical Infrastructure

BEYOND THE SHORE: A CISF patrol boat crosses the waters of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust at dusk. The CISF is responsible for securing critical infrastructure, including ports, airports, power plants and other vital installations.