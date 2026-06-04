How India Can Create 100 Million New Jobs In 7 Years!

TeamLease Co-founder Manish Sabharwal on why regulatory cholesterol is killing India's entrepreneurial engine -- and how we can fix it and generate 100 million jobs in India in just about 7 years.

What does it take to put a billion people to work -- and pay them well?

Manish Sabharwal, the co-founder of TeamLease Services and one of India's sharpest voices on labour markets, has spent over two decades asking that question.

In a wide-ranging conversation on The Rediff Podcast, Manish delivers answers that are provocative, data-driven, and refreshingly blunt.

He opens with a thesis that cuts against the grain: India doesn't have a jobs problem. It has a wages problem.

The distinction, he argues, changes everything -- from the policies governments should pursue to the reforms entrepreneurs desperately need. Throw money from helicopters, mandate a three-day work week, or hand out spoons instead of JCBs, and you're solving the wrong problem entirely.

At the heart of his diagnosis is a phrase he returns to repeatedly -- 'regulatory cholesterol.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

From the Factories Act's 810 jail provisions to 25 million civil servants who he says are governing rather than serving, Manish paints a vivid picture of a 10 horsepower economy running on just 2hp. The same electrician from Balasore, he points out, earns 25 times more in Switzerland than in Odisha -- without learning a single new skill.

The problem was never the people. It was always the system trapping them.

His prescription is four Ds -- deregulation, decriminalisation, digitisation, decentralisation -- which he believes could unlock over 100 million jobs within seven years.

Manish draws powerfully on the unlikely rise of Indian pharma -- a country with a $2,500 per capita income that somehow makes half the world's medicines -- as living proof of what becomes possible when smart policy dances with ambitious entrepreneurship.

If India can make drugs trusted enough to fill American medicine cabinets, he argues, there is no reason it cannot make cars, planes, and everything else.

From the future of AI in the Indian workforce to his scathing verdict on EPFO and ESI as 'national disasters,' Manish Sabharwal challenges conventional wisdom at every turn. He also reflects on his own journey -- taking a Wharton loan, boarding the next flight home, and betting on India before it was fashionable.

His closing advice to a 22 year old stepping into their first job -- join a small company that gives you a big job, not a big company that gives you a small job -- may well be the most viral line of the entire conversation.

Interview: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff