The Man Who Left Rashtrapati Bhavan To Live In A Hut

After living in India's most palatial residence for 12 years, India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad returned to his simple hut on the banks of the Ganga. He never owned a house in his lifetime.

IMAGE: President Dr Rajendra Prasad is India's longest serving president. He served for 12 years. Photographs: Archana Masih/Rediff

Key Points Dr Rajendra Prasad gave up a successful legal practice to join the freedom struggle.

He lived in Sadaqat Ashram in Patna. The house has been converted into a museum.

He came from a poor family and was the first Bihari to top the Calcutta University entrance exam. Then Bihar, Bengal, Orissa, Assam and Burma came under Calcutta University.

The modest home of India first president is surrounded by mango trees laden with Bihar's best quality Malda mangoes.

It is a beautiful location -- a simple house with verandahs, airy old style rooms with a courtyard, in the front and at the rear.

The air is fresh. The morning rain has washed the open platform where Gandhiji sat and held meetings with Rajendra Prasad and other leaders of India's freedom struggle whenever he visited Patna.

You are struck by the simplicity of the place and curious to know about the man who lived here in a thatched house, and went on to reside in Rashtrapati Bhavan as India's first and longest serving President.

He returned to the same hut after retirement. After living in India's most palatial residence for twelve years, he came back to a simple hut -- imagine that.

In fact, such was the commitment to simple living and swadeshi among leaders forged in the fire of the freedom struggle that India's first three Presidents chose to live in the more modest guest rooms at the 340-room Rashtrapati Bhavan.

They found the palatial viceroy's wing far too ostentatious for their austere tastes.

IMAGE: The house that Rajendra Babu lived in since 1921.

Rajendra Babu as he is popularly called in Bihar did not own this home in Patna where I decided to go that Friday morning on a two-day visit to Patna.

Throughout his life, he never owned a house of his own.

This house was built inside Sadaqat Ashram on the banks of the Ganga. It was established by Mazharul Haq, a wealthy lawyer trained in England who gave up his thriving legal practice and his high-style lifestyle to plunge into the freedom movement.

Haq shifted out from his palatial mansion to this mango orchard on the appeal of striking students from the Patna Engineering College. He converted this large pocket of land donated for the national movement into an ashram, and built huts to provide accommodation for himself and the students.

A factory for manufacturing charkhas was set up and was run by the boys. Soon after, the Bihar Vidyapeeth, a new university inspired by Gandhiji's ideas, and established by Rajendra Babu was shifted to these premises.

The university still exists, providing BEd courses.

IMAGE: The platform where Gandhiji would often sit on his visit to Patna.

The men and women who fought for India's freedom gave up thriving careers answering Gandhiji's call. They wore khadi spun on the charkha themselves, gave up their personal wealth, their family and everything for the nation.

Dr Rajendra Prasad came from a small Bihar village with meager economic means. He excelled in academics, topped the Calcutta University entrance exam and won scholarships throughout his academic life. After completing his master's in Economics and Law, he became one of Bihar's most successful lawyers.

But he gave up his thriving legal career to join the Congress and the freedom movement.

IMAGE: Four silver medals presented to Rajendra Babu for topping the Calcutta University entrance exam.

The house that I was standing in -- dusty from the thunderstorm that morning and hot without any air conditioning -- was Rajendra Babu's home since 1921. It is now a museum.

One of the first things that catches my attention is the Bharat Ratna medal with a framed citation alongside.

The bronze peepal leaf-shaped medal is tarnished, held by a ribbon yellowed by age. The citation is discoloured. It is signed by President S Radhakrishnan, India's second President.

It is the first time I have seen an actual Bharat Ratna medal. The oldness of it or the blotches on the citation do not take away the thrill of seeing India's highest honour face to face.

Next to it are Rajendra Babu's gold and silver academic medals. One silver medal has King Edward VII's image. The gold medal is the Kedarnath Banerjee award for topping Calcutta University's Master of Law examination. Dr Banerjee was a renowned physicist who started his research under C V Raman. Sir C V Raman, the first Indian to win a Nobel Prize for Physics, was among the first recipients of the Bharat Ratna in 1955 during Rajendra Babu's presidency.

IMAGE: The Bharat Ratna medal. India's highest civilian honour was presented to Rajendra Babu in 1962 shortly after he retired from public life.

During the time Rajendra Babu lived in this house, he served as president of the Congress, took a voyage to England, travelled the country giving speeches against British rule, drafted arguments against British repressive acts and took part in every landmark event of the freedom movement.

In 1942, he was arrested from this very house during the Quit India movement and imprisoned for three years in Patna's Bankipur jail.

The ashram itself was sealed by the British government.

Rajendra Babu moved to Delhi in 1946. He was elected president of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Constitution and went on to serve as President of the Republic till 1962.

After retiring from the presidency, he returned to Sadaqat Ashram in May 1962. The thatched hut by that time wasn't suitable for his advancing age and medical condition. He suffered from asthma. The oxygen cylinder and wheelchair used by him are preserved among his personal belongings in the house.

Jayaprakash Narayan raised funds to build another house at the edge of the ashram more suitable for an aging Rajendra Babu who moved into the house with his wife Rajvanshi Devi. The couple lived here for only a few months. They passed away in less than a year, five months apart.

IMAGE: The bed where he breathed his last.

The wooden bed where Rajendra Babu breathed his last is covered in a white khadi sheet and pillow. Beside it on a table are articles of everyday use. So basic and utilitarian -- a white enamel cup, magnifying glass, call bell, letter opener, dip pen and ink pot -- things that one can only find in museums or among old things left behind in the store rooms of ancestral homes.

The charkha used by the couple is kept inside the bedroom, just as it used to be.

Leaders of the freedom struggle spun the charkha every day. The sari woven by the thread made by Rajendra Babu and his wife was given to their granddaughter as a wedding gift.

A simple khadi sari, dyed with turmeric to give it a yellow colour.

IMAGE: The sari woven by Rajendra Babu and his wife for their granddaughter's kanyadaan in 1955.

One cannot help but be moved by the beauty of the simplicity and deep emotion behind the gesture. For a granddaughter what could be a better gift from her grandparents.

I stood looking at the sari for a long time, thinking about what it must have meant for her and for them.

Time has not damaged the fine quality of the handspun sari. You can make out the pattern of the weave. Its colour is nearly intact. The cloth has survived time.

Khadi is an emotive fabric for us Indians. It is the fabric of our national flag and the first symbol of atmanirbharta or national self-reliance.

Spinning the charkha, wearing khadi and boycotting British goods was a powerful act of defiance. Khadi was not just a course cloth; it united Indians against the British. In every weave of that humble fabric are woven stories of the long and hard quest for India's freedom.

Under a glass case in the room are khadi clothes worn by Rajendra Babu -- dhoti, waistcoat, cap, woolen vest.

The caretaker at the museum tells me that once every few years, the clothes are sent to an establishment in Lucknow that specialises in cleaning and conserving vintage garments.

On the wall among the black and white photographs is a picture of him in London. Rajendra Babu is wearing an Indian style stitched coat.

Through the pages of his autobiography written in jail, I learned that being a habitual wearer of khadi, he decided not to get a western-style suit for his visit to London in 1928. He ordered Kashmiri woolen cloth from Khadi Bhandar and got clothes tailored in the Indian-style that were much cheaper and more comfortable.

IMAGE: The charkha on which he spun thread every day.

A part of the bedroom has a small puja room where he worshipped every day. A Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita are preserved along with many personal belongings.

Down the corridors are easy chairs and cupboards that must have been used by Dr Prasad.

Two cupboards hold a large collection of garlands received by Rajendra Babu. They are handmade roses in fabric, each petal beautifully crafted. Such a rare thing to preserve for people who visit the museum, something that perhaps will inspire them to adopt such sustainable alternatives in everyday lives.

IMAGE: The garland made by hand-made fabric rose petals.

On the way out, I was given an old style register to write my comments. In the days of Google scanned feedbacks, it was pleasant to jot something in writing.

The museum could be better maintained, yet there was a charm in its simplicity and humility.

It is also one of the few museums that has no ticket window. Entry is free.

IMAGE: The bed and articles used by Dr Rajendra Prasad.

I stepped out with a sense of what India's public life used to be -- that the man who held the highest office in the land chose to live in such humility -- a testament to a generation of leaders that believed public life was an act of service, not personal glorification and amassing wealth.

Rajendra Babu died in this ashram aged 78. His funeral, according to a report on his death in the Hindustan Times newspaper, was attended by 200,000 people.

As the sun came out, drying the rain-washed ground and I walked out -- what stayed with me was the ordinary ashram life the first President of India returned to.

There was one image that specially remained with me: A simple khadi sari woven by ailing grandparents as a wedding gift for their granddaughter.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff