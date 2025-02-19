Wonderful Music To Make Your Day!

Maestro Imran Khan seeks to bring this rich musical heritage, infused with his own unique folk fusion style, to a broader audience.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Maestro Imran Khan, left, and Sikandar Khan perform at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai.

Imran Khan and Friends, google the name and the first result you'll likely see is of the famous cricketer turned politician.

However, another Imran Khan, hailing from the Sikar Gharana, is about to change that.

Maestro Imran Khan, originally from Sikar, a small kingdom near Jaipur in the Shekhawati region in Rajasthan, comes from a place steeped in history.

Shekhawati, Imran points out, is the birthplace of Rajasthani folk music, having given the world legendary figures like Ustad Mehdi Hasan, Reshma, Ustad Sultan Khan, Ustad Azeem Khan, Ustad Gulab Khan, and many more.

See the maestro speak about the legacy of the Sikar Gharana and its musical traditions in the video below

His ancestors were deeply involved in classical music, which was initially performed in temple. As the royals of the region began to appreciate this music, they invited musicians to perform in their courts, thus introducing Indian classical music to the royal durbar.

Maestro Imran Khan seeks to bring this rich musical heritage, infused with his unique folk fusion style, to a broader audience.

His passion for music started early, with his grandfather, Ustad Gulab Khan, teaching him from the age of six. By 11, he began performing in public.

Here, he explains his legacy, The Sikar Gharana.

To experience Imran Khan and Friends live is to understand their special magic.

At this Sufi Folk Fusion concert, the lead vocalist, Sikander Khan Langa, who has been training under Imran Khan for nearly five years, ensures the audience is left craving more.

Following the Langa tradition, Sikandar Khan Langa too began singing at the early age of eight, learning alongside his father. He accompanied his father at weddings and other events and would sing with the sitar. This experience eventually led him to Jodhpur, where he further developed his musical skills, performing in hotels.

Sikander has now added his voice to Imran Khan and Friends, adding to the richness of their shows in an amazing capacity.

Here he is describing his journey from the Langa community to being a part of Imran Khan and Friends.

When the music stopped, the crowd erupted, chanting "Once more... once more..." The Maestro, along with Sikander Khan Langa, then responded with another 10 minutes of powerful singing.

You truly have to see it to believe it.

SEE: Imran Khan & Friends at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai: From Left, Khwab Haria on Drums, Ishteyak Khan on Dholak, Cajon and Percussion, Naim Khan on Tabla, Imran Khan on Sitar and vocals, Sikandar Khan Langa on Vocals, Shakeel Khan on Harmonium and vocals, Vivek on Keys and Sabyasachi Deb on Bass. All Videos: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com and Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Recorded and Published with permission from the Royal Opera House, Mumbai